Column: When it comes to climate change, whose agenda can you trust?

While waiting for my cup of morning delight — no sugar — at a Prescott coffee shop last week, I overheard some college students debating global warming (err … climate change, depending on which student was talking).

What seems like annually, for some time now, major media declare that this “winter or year has been the warmest on record.”

Thankfully the students were not close-minded. I say that because too often nowadays one can run into many people who believe in whichever agenda and everyone else be damned. They do not compromise; in fact, they see any opposition as crazy.

Anyway, one of these 20-somethings said the hot weather we’ve been enjoying recently is the result of global warming. How then would you explain the cold and snow on the East Coast? another countered.

He conceded that, but then tried to convince his friends “globally, it is warmer” than usual.

Following that “logic,” another student challenged his friends on the cause of global warming. The Al Gore-ites would have us believe that the incremental — no matter how minute — increases in temperatures around the globe are because of man, specifically CO2 emissions.

Two of the students agreed with this, citing the former vice president’s “An Inconvenient Truth,” for which it won two Oscars in 2006 (ironically, when the students were in grade school).

How then do you account for the currently active volcanoes that spew in each eruption more CO2 than the amount of CO2 man has produced in the history of our existence? one student asked.

They talked about it some more, and decided if that is true the global warming debate “has holes in it.”

“If that is true” means “if you’re telling us the truth.” In other words, “how do we know?”

“If you won’t believe me, or what one group says about the science of volcanoes, why would you believe Al Gore or anyone else?” another student said.

The group appeared to agree on three things: you never know who to trust; global warming is real; and it is not clear what’s causing the hike in temperatures — man or the some-1,500-year cycle of nature.

How about data?

As for the temps going up and up, even in the past 10 or 20 years, behind the scenes at the Courier, we generate the page 2A weather report from websites — ranging from Prescott Fire to NOAA.gov. One of the sites we use lists the historic highs and lows for Prescott.

Watch those records; few are from the 2000s, most are spread out over the past 100-plus years, but rarely from the past 10 to 20 years.

If we were setting records, why aren’t we seeing it in the data? Because it’s not always a local event. Anyone who got caught in the latest Nor’easter would agree.

Think about it.