Column: Six Aussie greats of the 60’s and 70’s to remember

There have been many great tennis players since the advent of modern tennis in 1874, but probably no greater group of males from the same country than the following 6 men who represented Australia from the 50’s to the mid 80’s.

The oldest, Ken Rosewall, now 82 years young and living in Turramurta, South Wales, played his first men’s tournament in 1950 as an amateur and his last as a professional in 1980.

The lefty with maybe the best backhand in the history of the game bridged both era’s, winning 8 open singles titles, 15 pro-slam titles, 9 doubles and 1 mixed title while participating on 3 Davis Cup championship teams.

At only 5.7” and nick-named “Muscles” people still talk about his rivalries with his fellow countryman Rod Laver.

The next oldest is Roy Emerson (80), who won more singles titles than any other male player until Pete Sampras came along....12 to be exact. Add to that 16 doubles and no less than 8 Davis Cup championships and you’ll see why “Emmo” has been the only male player to win a career grand slam in singles and doubles to date.

Rod Laver (78) is in a category of his own with being the only tennis player to win two Grand Slams in singles, 1962 as an amateur and 1969 as a professional.

The “Rocket” held down the #1 spot for 7 years, won 200 career singles titles, 22 titles in a single season; 11 slam singles titles, 8 pro-slam titles, 6 men’s doubles and 3 mixed, as wells playing on 5 Davis Cup winning teams.

In 1998 he suffered a stroke while being interviewed, but recovered nicely and in 2000 was honored with the Australian Open naming their main arena after him.

He currently resides in Carlsbad, California.

Six foot three Fred Stolle (78) did his duty as an Aussie winning 2 singles majors, 10 doubles and 7 mixed championships during his long career. Add to that part of 3 Davis Cup winning teams. Fiery Fred went on to become a well-know commentator/ coach and now lives in Florida.

The guy who became famous for great tennis and his “mustache”, John Newcombe, (72) pulled down 6 singles titles, 12 doubles, 5 Davis Cups, and even captained the winning 1999 Davis Cup team, is still going strong today in many tennis endeavors.

One of the Handsome 8 - WCT players and former ATP president, still commentates, and since 1968 has run the “John Newcombe Tennis Ranch” in New Braunfels, Texas and additional real estate deals in that area.

The last of this special group is the one and only Tony Roche (71) who was known more for his doubles expertise with 13 major wins, 1 in singles and 2 mixed, with 4 Davis Cups. After he retired in 1979 he went on to coach many greats, Ivan Lendl, Patrick Rafter and Roger Federer to name a few.

I would be amiss to not mention the great player and Davis Cup coach Harry Hopman who coached 22 Davis Cup teams from 1939 to 1967, all of these players thrived under his special tutelage.

Are there others who have been left out, yes - but these six were the greatest of their time and really put Australia on the map.

Did I forget Lesley Bowrey, Margaret Court Smith and Evonne Goolagong Crawley - no, that’s a whole other column.

