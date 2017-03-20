Prescott High presents ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Prescott High School is proud to present “Little Shop of Horrors” at Ruth Street Theater March 30-31 at 7 p.m., and April 1 at 2 p.m.

A sci-fi horror musical with a 1960s pop/rock score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, “Little Shop of Horrors” stars Seymour Krelborn, a nerdy and unassuming assistant at a floral shop. He acquires a strange plant, which he names “Audrey II” after his crush at the shop. Little does he know that this strange and unusual plant requires a strict diet of human blood for survival. As Audrey II grows larger and more demanding, the carnivorous plant grows in popularity, pulling Seymour into fame and fortune. Just when it’s too late, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s extra-terrestrial origins and his true drive for world-domination.

Led by Alex Aguirre (Seymour) and Grace Olsen (Audrey,) the cast of 16 includes Arie Boelts, Kaydee Elliott, Gracie Roberts, Macrae Mackin, Grace Barrett, Casey Como, Camryn McMahon, Madeline Coury, Amie Cunningham, Nicolas Coles, Nyah Jones, Hope Olsen, Claire Barrett and Haley Crumpler. Ron Hammer provides the voice of “Audrey II.”

With direction by Sarah Lehleitner, choreography by Dori Harnly-Allwein, music direction by Erin Sobo and a live orchestra led by Dan Bradstreet, the show is a high-energy spectacle with plenty of laughs.

Tickets may be purchased at the PHS bookstore or at the Ruth Street Theater box office one hour before the show. Tickets for adults are $10 and students are $5. Either cash or check is acceptable and the theater is located at 1050 N. Ruth St. in Prescott.

Information provided by Prescott Unified School District.