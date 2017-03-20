Police looking for missing 21-year-old woman

Prescott Valley and Phoenix Police are searching for Taylorlyn Nelson, 21, reported missing from her home near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley in Phoenix.

She was seen Sunday, March 19, near Robert’s Market in Prescott Valley.

Nelson is white, 5’ 5’ tall, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She has a tattoo with a skull and “Family First” written in script on her right hand and forearm, and a cheetah print with stars on her right abdomen. She has piercings on her bottom lip, cheek, nose and ear gauges.

If you’ve seen Taylorlyn Nelson or know where she can be found, please call Prescott Valley Police at 928-772-967.