CVHS offers visual, performing arts

The Chino Valley High School Fine Arts Department contains both Visual Arts as well as Performing Arts. Our fine arts programs at Chino Valley High School offer a wide array of opportunities for students to grow creatively and technically, including theater, choir, band and art.

The theater department is an official International Thespian Society troupe, and participates in statewide competitions as well as state theater conferences. Introductory theater students audition each spring for slots in the advanced class. The advanced class produces high quality, real-life shows that teach students how to stretch as actors and grow as technical theater professionals. The next theater production, “While the Lights Were Out,” runs from April 27-29, with shows at 7:30 p.m. on all three nights, and a matinee show at 2 p.m. on April 29.

The CVHS Choirs are having a great year. CVHS currently has three choirs: Varsity (audition mixed choir), Bel Canto (audition ladies choir) and Concert Choir (open to any who love to sing.) This year three concerts were put on by the various choirs and nine students made the Northwest Regional Honor Choir. Currently, the Bel Canto and Varsity Choirs are raising funds to travel to Anaheim, California, in May to participate in the Heritage Music Festival. The next concert will be held on May 16 with the theme of “25 years of CVHS Graduates” and “25 years of Pop Music.” All are welcome to this program, which is scheduled to be held in the CVHS Gym.

The CVHS Band performs each year at all home football games. The CVHS Marching Cougars performs in seven area parades each year, including the recent Sedona St. Patrick’s parade. With the participation of eighth-grade students, the band was for the eighth year awarded the “Outstanding Marching Band” plaque. Plans are being made for the band to travel to San Diego in December to perform in college football’s 2017 “Holiday Bowl” halftime show and the “Big Bay Balloon Parade.” Future events include the induction of eight students into Tri-M (the national Musical Honor Society), the end of the year Pops concert and the Prescott Valley Parade. The band will also hold its annual award ceremony on May 15. Finally, Mr. Wiegert is working to promote the string program at CVHS, hoping eventually to build a solid orchestra program.

The Visual Arts Program includes Art I and Art II. These are the introductory courses that allow students to go on to Ceramics and Art Portfolio. This year nine new members were inducted into the National Art Honors Society. The purpose of the society is to inspire and recognize students who have shown an outstanding ability and interest in art. The NAHS strives to aid members in attaining the highest standards in art scholarship, character, and service, and to bring art education to the attention of the school and community. This May, students will be participating in the Northern Arizona Student Art Show, competing against students from schools throughout Yavapai and Coconino counties.

Information provided by Chino Valley Unified School District.