BMHS students compete in National History Day

The National History Day regional competition was held on March 4 at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. Bradshaw Mountain Middle School is the only Yavapai County school that entered the National History Day Competition. This is a nationwide competition and BMMS sent eight seventh-grade students with a total of five entries to the competition. The competition categories were three individual displays, one group display and one group performance.

The National History Day® program is described as a nonprofit education organization based in College Park, Maryland. NHD offers yearlong academic programs that engage over half a million middle- and high-school students around the world annually in conducting original research on historical topics of interest. The largest NHD program is the National History Day Contest that encourages more than half a million students around the world to conduct historical research on a topic of their choice. Students enter these projects at the local and affiliate levels, with top students advancing to the National Contest at the University of Maryland at College Park.

The NHD theme for this year’s competition was “Taking a Stand” and how historical events are shaped by this theme. The BMMS students chose topics ranging from Malala, the Pakistani youth that took a stand for education and women; Copernicus, who took a stand for science; Pancho Villa, who took a stand for Mexican nationals; Molly Brown, the first African-American Football player in the NFL; and finally, the Arizona Rough Riders, who took a stand for freedom and the Arizona Cowboy.

The regional competition was sponsored by the Arizona Historical Society. The winners of the regional competition move on to the State finals at Arizona State University in Tempe. One winner from each category will then be sent to the National Competition that is held in June at the University of Maryland.

We are proud to announce that Kayde Blum and Hannah Lennon from Bradshaw Mountain Middle School won in the performance category at regionals for “Malala, Taking a Stand for Women and Education” and they are both headed to the State competition on April 1. Congratulations to all of the BMMS students that participated and good luck to Hannah and Kayde as they move on to the State competition.

For more information on the National History Day program visit www.NHD.org/arizona. To follow the competition results for Kayde and Hannah, like Humboldt Unified School District and Bradshaw Mountain Middle School on Facebook and follow HUSD on Twitter.

Information provided by Humboldt Unified School District.