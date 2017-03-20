Beavers surprised by pitching dominance, Arizona up next

Another week of dominant pitching has Oregon State off to a 17-1 start.

The Beavers, who own the best ERA in the country by far, will find out how good their arms really are this week when Arizona (15-4) visits Corvallis.

They’re coming off their first road sweep against Arizona State since 1966, holding the Sun Devils to one run and striking out 31 over 27 innings.

“Well, we certainly have pitched very well and our defense had been a big part of that,” Beavers coach Pat Casey wrote in a text message to The Associated Press on Monday. “I’m not sure if I’ve seen a staff be this consistent over that many games.”

Oregon State leads the nation with its 1.06 ERA (Louisville is second at 1.75) and 5.3 hits allowed per nine innings. The Beavers are second with six shutouts, third with 2.0 walks per nine innings, and fourth with a 4.2-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

No. 1 starter Luke Heimlich (4-0) has allowed one earned run in 36 2/3 innings (0.25 ERA) and No. 3 starter Jake Thompson has given up just four in 33 1/3 (1.08). No. 2 starter Bryce Fehmel, 10-1 with a 2.31 ERA as a freshman last season, is 3-1 with a 2.00 ERA. The Beavers’ other starter, Sam Tweedt, is 3-1 with a 2.14 ERA after missing 21 months because of Tommy John surgery.

Returning closer Max Engelbrekt has five saves, and the bullpen has combined to give up three runs over 44 1/3 innings (0.61).

Arizona, the national runner-up to Coastal Carolina in 2016, is first in the country with a .355 batting average and 10.4 runs per game. The Wildcats have four players batting .405 or better. Alfonso Rivas is batting .436, and Jared Oliva and JJ Matijevic share the national lead with 12 doubles.