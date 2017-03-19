Obituary: Dennis Russell Lee

Dennis Russell Lee, 72, born July 24, 1944, passed away Monday, March 13, 2017, peacefully while surrounded by family. Raised in Phoenix, Arizona, Dennis served in the U.S. Army 1967-68 including one year in Vietnam earning a Combat Infantryman Badge with Company B, 1/7 Cavalry. After returning from Vietnam, Dennis met his beloved wife of 47 years, Barbara Ann McGinnis.



Dennis moved to Prescott, Arizona, in 2008 after retiring from Awisco Wire Products in Phoenix, a business started by his father Russel, after working there for almost 40 years.



Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; daughter, Lorri Franklin and her husband, Deron Franklin of Prescott, Arizona; son, Brian Lee and wife, Melissa Lee of Phoenix; daughter, Jennifer Ring and husband, Stephen Ring of Peoria, Arizona; and sister, Cheryl Lee-Laduron; grandchildren, Justin Lillywhite, Megan Hack, Holli Hack, Joey Franklin, Courtney Franklin, Trevor Lee, Taylor Lee, Skylar Trompeter, Aidan Trompeter; great grandchildren, Brody Baccei, and Colton Baccei. Dogs, Gabby, Buddy, and Rosie.



Dennis loved working on cars and hanging out in his workshop. He was a master of figuring out how things worked and fixing them. He enjoyed taking scenic drives around Arizona and California with Barbara. He was a devoted husband and a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.



Memorial Service will be Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at 1 p.m. at Prescott National Cemetery, 500 Highway 89 North, Prescott, AZ 86313.



Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory assisted the family with the arrangements.

