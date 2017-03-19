Need2Know: New downtown restaurant; Fiber Creek moves; new owners of One Hundred Chairs; A Dog’s Life closes temporarily

New downtown restaurant grand opening

A new restaurant in Prescott called Atmesfir will be hosting its grand opening on Tuesday, March 28.

The restaurant’s mission: “sourcing the best local ingredients at the peak of their season. Our vision is to cook and present with eloquent simplicity.”

Items on its preliminary menu include pork belly with cabbage and Korean chili paste; salmon with fennel, orange and arugula; and cauliflower veloute with curry and croutons.

It is located at 232 S. Montezuma St. (between Soul Ride and Trax Records) and can be reached by calling 714-519-8032.

Fiber Creek new location

Fiber Creek, a fiber and yarn supply store in Prescott, has moved to a larger location with easier parking and a large classroom. The store’s new address is 1046 Willow Creek Road, Suite 123 (in the corner of the Safeway and Cal Ranch shopping center).

For more information, call the store at 928-717-1774.

New owners of One Hundred Chairs

Julie R. Acklin and Sharon Carlson are both happy and sad to announce their retirement and passing of the vintage inspired event rental and styling business, One Hundred Chairs, to new owners.

The new business owners, Annie Favour Sharp and Holly L. Favour, are sisters and fourth-generation Prescottonians. They have been working with the former owners for some time organizing and styling several weddings and other events.



For more information about the business, call 928-275-2784 to schedule a meeting at their office/showroom in downtown Prescott or visit them on Facebook or Instagram at One Hundred Chairs.



A Dog’s Life temporary closes

A Dog’s Life, a hotdog stand in the parking lot of Foxworth-Galbraith, 430 6th St., will be closed for about three weeks starting Wednesday, March 22.

The business’s owner and operator, Pat Gregory, will be taking that time to recover from hand surgery.

He expects to be back in business around mid-April.

To submit items for the Courier’s Need2Know, email twieds@prescottaz.com; for legal advertisements, email tbryant@prescottaz.com.