Birth Announcements: Week of March 19, 2017

Avery Clare Bacon, a 7 lb., 12 oz., girl, was born Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Taylor Stack and Richard Bacon of Prescott Valley.

Logan Monique Chasteen, a 7 lb., 4 oz., girl, was born Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Angela Chasteen of Chino Valley.

Leila Mae Ives, a 5 lb., 14 oz., girl, was born Sunday, March 5, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jessica Lynn Kase and Jonathan Michael Ives of Prescott Valley.

Remy Ellis Peters, a 7 lb. 3 oz. girl, was born Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Christopher and Kayce Peters of Chino Valley.

Jay Preston Williams, a 7 lb., 5 oz., boy, was born Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Michelle and Clayton Williams of Chino Valley.