4th Generation Legacy

For nine decades, William John Bianconi has lived, worked and raised a family in the same place where his Swiss immigrant grandfather and namesake came with 50 cents in his pocket and built what became the state’s largest peach orchard on the former Matli Ranch in Williamson Valley.

Asked why he opted to plant his own roots in the Prescott region – the younger Bianconi and his wife of 65 years, Goldie, a native Arizonan, now live in the Granville neighborhood in Prescott Valley – Bianconi answers, “Why would I go anyplace else?”’

Not that this product of Prescott’s schools and a lover of the rural landscape has not seen other places in the world.

At what turned out to be the tail end of World War II, the Prescott High School graduate went into the U.S. Army and was stationed in Alaska. Three months later, the Allied Forces celebrated victory and Bianconi returned to his home state, his youthful wanderlust quelled with his Alaska assignment.

For a few years after his discharge, the Bianconis lived in Phoenix. But Prescott was always the place he considered home; it is where the couple raised their three children who over the years expanded so that today they boast five grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren, two of their children living in the greater Prescott area and one in Tucson. He owned his own business, Bianconi’s Union Oil Service Station in Prescott until he retired at age 62.

Unlike many people today who succumb to wanderlust such that they move away from their birthplace, Bianconi said he has always been perfectly content, and proud, to be part of a four-generation agricultural legacy.

“I know a lot of people who live to be 90, but not many are from here,” said Bianconi, who celebrated the milestone on March 4.

“So few people who were raised here can say they are from a four-generation family – it’s pretty incredible,” said his daughter, Linda Killough, who two years ago moved to Dewey after 15 years in Salt Lake City, Utah, to be close to her aging parents.

Bianconi’s father, William Tell, took over his grandfather’s dairy farm and orchard that expanded its acreage over the years when his grandfather opted to return to his roots in Switzerland. Bianconi is particularly proud that his father was the first to build a road through the Granite Dells. Bianconi’s father was active in state agricultural affairs, serving for years as the Yavapai County Fair commissioner, according to family members and history from the Sharlot Hall Museum.

Photographs on the walls of the Biaconi’s home today include black-and-white photographs of the orchard where the 90-year-old remembers sneaking out to eat the peaches.

Killough said she has fond memories of growing up where antelope roamed and there were plenty of open spaces to explore.

“It is a bit disconcerting how time and change happens,” Killough said.

In retirement, Bianconi and his wife have done their share of travels, including cruises to Alaska and lots of camping adventures across the United States and Canada. Nowadays, though, Bianconi boasts that “we really don’t do nothing.”

Well, that’s not exactly true.

Bianconi likes to work in his yard that boasts a very attractive garden; his daughter said her father and mother are active in their local church and spend a lot of time with their surrounding relatives. Killough counts herself blessed that her parents are in good health, remain independent and in close proximity to a majority of their family members.

Bianconi said he told his family at his 90th birthday party that he intends to be around for a 95th party.

If Bianconi has any lament about his hometown is that it has been discovered by lots of other folks such that the Prescott region has become a very popular retirement destination, and Prescott Valley is finding appeal with young families. He remembers a time when Williamson Valley was virtually all range land, and now it is becoming far more suburban with new housing subdivisions.

“I liked it (Prescott) when it was more of a secret,” Bianconi admits, noting he once told a Chamber of Commerce executive that he wanted to halt any future growth so as to preserve its agricultural character.

“She just laughed at me,” he said.