Worship Services: Week of March 18, 2017

PRESCOTT

Ahava B’Shem Yeshua … Shabbat, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18. All are welcome to join for worship, prayers, praise and dance. John Gibbons delivers the message, “The Grace of God.” Ahava B’Shem Yeshua meets at Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road.

All Saints Anglican Church … Services are 10 a.m. Sunday at 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott. During Lent, an Evening Prayer Service will be at 6 p.m. each Wednesday, followed by a soup and salad supper. Information: 928-443-5323.

Alliance Bible Church … Sunday school 9:30 a.m. Worship service 10:30 a.m.

American Lutheran … Pastor Jack Shannon delivers the message, “An Unlikely Evangelist” at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. Traditional Worship services in the Sanctuary. Pastor Erich Sokoloski delivers the message, “Practicing the Presence of God” at the 9 and 10:30 a.m. Contemporary Worship services in the Fellowship Hall. Chino Valley Worship Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Calvary Chapel of Prescott … Service times are 8 and 10 a.m.

Canyon Bible Church of Prescott … Pastor Andrew Gutierrez delivers the message at the 9 a.m. service at the Ruth Street Theater, Prescott High School, 1050 Ruth St.

Center for Spiritual Living … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Centerpoint … Services are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Christian Fellowship A/G … Service times are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Cornerstone Evangelical Free … Services are at 9 and 10:30 a.m.

First Church of Christ, Scientist (Christian Science) … The subject of the lesson sermon at the 10 a.m. service is “Matter” (Luke 3:6).

Genesis Christian Church … Pastor Moteze Deputy delivers the message at 9:30 a.m.

Grace Bible Fellowship … Services are at 10:30 a.m.

Grace North Church … Service is at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Greater Prescott Area Healing Rooms … Pray for physical healing, emotional healing, spirit, soul and body wholeness, salvation and blessings. Open

6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. No appointment needed. 820 Ainsworth Drive, Suite B.

Hillside Community Church of God … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Liberty Baptist Church … Pastor Mark Hoffer delivers the message at the 10:45 a.m. service. Evening service is at 6 p.m.

Light and Life Free Methodist Church … Community Cafe is at 9:30 a.m. Worship is at 10 a.m.

Lumen Deo … Services are 10 a.m. with Pastor Jon Wolfinger.

Mile High Fellowship … Services are 9:15 a.m.

Miracle Pointe Church … Services are at 1 p.m. Prayer and Praise is the 2nd and 4th week from 6 to 7 p.m.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship … Pastor Steve Francis delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

Mystical Spiritualist Church … First Sunday Inspirations are at 1 p.m. Third Sunday Spiritual Healing Light Circle is at 1 p.m.

Prescott Community (Reformed Church in America) … Pastor David Ellis delivers the message, “The Story of Rebekah and Isaac – Does God Still Choose Spouses?” at the 9 a.m. Connections Contemporary Worship and the 10:30 a.m. Traditional Worship services.

Prescott Presbyterian Church … Services are at 11 a.m.

Prescott Seventh-day Adventist … Services are at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Prescott United Methodist … “Water from a Rock” (Exodus 17:1-7) is the title of Reverend Dan Hurlbert’s sermon at 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The church is located at 505 W. Gurley St.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church … Saturday Vigil is at 5 p.m. Sunday Masses are at 7, 9 and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Spanish Mass is 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday Mass is at 7 a.m.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran (Missouri Synod) … Message will be “Rejoice in Suffering” (Romans 5:3-5) at 9:30 a.m. Lenten services begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship … Guest speaker Murray Hardy delivers the message, “Victors Rather than Victims” (Corinthians 10:1-13) at the 9 a.m. Blended, 10:30 a.m. contemporary and 10:30 a.m. Latino service. Location: 148 S. Marin Street.

St. George Orthodox Church of Prescott … Services led by Father Jeffrey Frate. Matins service Sunday at 9 a.m. followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Vespers Wednesday at 6 p.m. followed by Catechumens. Saturday Vesters at 5:30 p.m.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church … Services are Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. Wednesday Healing service is at 10 a.m. The Reverend Pierre-Henry Buisson will deliver the messages.

Temple B’rith Shalom … Torah service 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18. Discussion will be “Ki Tisa” (Exodus 30:11-34:35).



The Heights … Services are 9, 10:30 and 11:59 a.m., and 5 p.m. and 7:07 p.m. Sunday. Youth program 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Lord’s Church … Services are 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Quest Church … Service is at the 2:30 p.m.

Trinity Presbyterian … The Reverend John Morris delivers the message “A Life worth Living” (John 4:5-15) at 8:15 and 10 a.m.

Westside Christian … Pastor Kevin Miller delivers the message, “The Heart of a Servant” (John 6:1-15), 10:30 a.m.

Willow Hills Baptist … Pastor Jesse Liles delivers Part 10 of God Will Make a Way series, “Don’t Forget to Praise God” (Exodus 15:1-21) at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services. Signing for the deaf at both services.

PRESCOTT VALLEY

Canyon Bible Chapel … Service times are 6 p.m. Saturday and 8:45 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church… The message, “A Great Thirst” (John 4:5-42) will be delivered by Sheri Brown at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, and by Pastor Kirk Anderson at 8:15 and 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

First Southern Baptist Church…Pastor Terrell Eldreth delivers the sermon at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Evening service at 6 p.m. will be presented by Richard and Marty Hight from VISUALMPACT. Deaf interpretation is at the 10:45 a.m. service only.

Living Faith Church … Services are at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and the 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Living Waters Church … Services are at 9 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Wednesday service is at 6:30 p.m.

Mile High Worship Center … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Mingus Mountain Church of Christ … Service is at 10:20 a.m.

Prescott Valley United Methodist … Pastor Wendy Swanson delivers the message, “How Thirsty Are You?” (John 4:5-26) at 10:15 a.m.

St. Germaine Catholic Church … Saturday vigil at 4:30 p.m. Sunday masses at 8 and 10 a.m. and noon in Spanish.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church … Services are at 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sundays.

The Church Next Door … Services are at 10 a.m. Sundays.

Trinity Lutheran Church (LCMS)… Sunday services are 8 a.m. Traditional/Liturgical; 9:15 a.m. Praise in the worship café in Trinity Hall; 10:45 a.m. Contemporary. On March 19, Pastor Dave Gruenhagen delivers the message, “Satisfaction Guaranteed.”

Word of Truth Baptist Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.

CHINO VALLEY

Beit Torah Jewish Congregation … The topic for Shabbat Parah, Parashat Ki Tisa, is “Solidifying the Contract” (Shemot (Exodus) Ch. 32-34; Ezekiel 36:16-36) at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Chino Valley Bible Sabbath Church … Saturday services are 11 a.m.

Chino Valley Community … Pastor Elsie Baley delivers the message, “Jesus’ Healing Ministry” (Mark 1:29-39; Mark 5:21-43; Luke 1:9; Luke 7:9; Luke 8:40-46).

Chino Valley Family Church … Services are at 10 a.m.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church… Pastor Michael D. Keffer delivers the message based on Exodus 17:1-7 and Romans 5:1-11) at 9 and 11 a.m.

Church of Faith … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. with Pastor Art Barnes.

Hope Lutheran Church… Pastor Tim Henning delivers the message, “God Leads People from Darkness into Light

(Ephesians 5:8-14) at the 8:30 and 11 a.m. services Sunday, March 19.

Refiners Fire Country Church … Service is at 10 a.m. at 790 Highway 89.

Saving Grace Lutheran Church LCMS … Services are at 10 a.m.

DEWEY

Dewey Faith Assembly … Pastor Wendell Clark delivers the message at the 10:30 a.m. service.

Faith United Community … The Rev. Diane S. Thomas delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

MAYER

Mayer Community Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Dan Wuthrich.

KIRKLAND

Faith Christian Fellowship … Service is at the 10 a.m.