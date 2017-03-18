Thunderbird shuts out Badgers, 7-0

Cole Kelley and Ryan Greene totaled a combined four hits and two walks to lead the Prescott baseball squad at the plate against Thunderbird, but it wasn’t enough in a 7-0 loss to Thunderbird on Friday afternoon.

It is the fourth straight loss for the Badgers (4-7, 0-0 Grand Canyon), which were shutout for the first time this season.

“We faced a really good left hander,” Prescott head coach Kent Winslow said about Thunderbird starter Sasha Sneider. “He’s probably the best pitcher we’ve seen in a couple years.”

The strength of Thunderbird’s pitching staff was evident, recording eight strikeouts in the game, and only allowing four Badger hits at their home ballpark in Prescott.

“We didn’t offer a whole lot at the plate,” Winslow said. “We spotted them seven runs. We’re probably not going to win too many games that way.”

The Badgers’ defense was also inconsistent. The first play of the game was an error at second base, the first of six recorded during the game.

“We’ve been having problems with the defense lately in the infield,” Greene said. The junior right fielder added the club has tried different players in multiple positions.

“We’ve been having some kids come off the bench, some kids go on the bench. We’ll try to figure out something to win some games,” Greene said.

Thunderbird was able to push three runs across in the first inning with help from Jaden Erbstroesser, Haydn McGeary, and Stephen Graham, and a walk from Jonathan Buhl. Another four runs were scored in the third inning by Buhl, McGeary, Sergio Hoyos, and Danny Kreamer.

Wild throws and errors contributed to both high-scoring innings, but the Badgers were able to find their defensive groove later in the game.

In the fifth inning, Sneider hit a bomb out to the right field fence, but the Badgers defense executed a phenomenal relay to tag Sneider out at third. No Badger errors were recorded in any of the last three innings.

Despite the hard loss on their own turf, the Badgers aren’t losing their drive to improve and become a better program.

“I think overall, people need to gain some confidence at the plate,” said Kelley, a senior catcher. “We’re not going to be a team that can flat out rake and beat teams with long ball. We’ve got to consistently play good defense, have good pitching, and put hits together.”

