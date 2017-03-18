Obituary: Ovid Carl Wren

Ovid Carl Wren, 69, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on March 2, 2017. He was born on Nov. 19, 1947, in Maywood, California, to Robert and Dorothy Wren.

Ovid was a Transportation Relocation Professional (truck driver) from the time that he left the Navy in September 1967. He drove for Lucky Stores Inc., in California for many years. He retired in August 2005 from Albertsons. He enjoyed car shows, and loved watching Nascar racing on television and in person.

He is survived by wife, Marlene Wren; children, Brian Wren (Heather), Carrie Davies (Ryan), Shelli Myers (Chris); and 10 grandchildren, Madison, Tyler, Chad, Emily, Sarah, Ethan, Cambria, Kendra, Devyn and Kaelyn; and brother, Robert Wren (Pamela).

Ovid (OV) Wren will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Information provided by survivors.