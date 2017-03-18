Letter: Wiretapping

EDITOR:

I listened to an angry talk radio host recently citing article after article from the big East Coast newspapers about “telephone intercepts” of President Trump’s people talking to the Russians. He thinks this proves that Obama was tapping the phones in Trump Tower.

Maybe. Or maybe it proves something else.

While I’m not a big fan of government snooping in general, I do expect the CIA/FBI/etc. to wiretap every known Russian government agent. If some Trump operatives turn up on those wiretaps, I think we deserve to know about it.

Lou Poppler

Prescott