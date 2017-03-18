High School freshman creates place where people can borrow dresses

Bagdad High School freshman Savannah LaFon has created Savannah’s Closet, a place where ladies of all ages can borrow special occasion dresses for free in Bagdad.

Savannah noticed that people would often post online looking for affordable formal dresses. Since it’s 2 hours one way into a town that offers any for sale, and a trip into town is expensive even before purchasing a dress, Savannah thought “why not loan my dresses out?”

That was enough to start Savannah’s Closet. She then asked for donations of dresses from local ladies - and Svannah’s Closet now boasts more than 250 dresses in sizes 4T for little girls through plus-size women’s.

In order to showcase the selection, Savannah held a fashion show at the school, where 25 models showed off more than 100 dresses. It was a big community-supported event! Copper Country Bar and Grill donated sandwiches for the models; Copper Basin Salon donated free hair and makeup for all the models; Chris Perkins Photography donated his services to photograph the whole show; the Williamson Valley/Bagdad Fire Department came and escorted the models up and down the runway stairs and also did an excellent job as Masters of Ceremonies; Savannah’s whole family and many friends set up and tore down the show.

It was a huge success and all planned and executed by a 14-year-old. As a result of the fashion show, a mother contacted Savannah’s Closet to find a dress for her daughter to attend the Tim Tebow Special Needs Prom.

Savannah has decided to take Savannah’s Closet to the state FCCLA (family community career leaders of America) competition in April and compete in the advocacy category. She hopes to make it all the way to nationals, which are held this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Savannah’s Closet currently lends only to ladies in Bagdad but would gladly accept donations of dresses from elsewhere.