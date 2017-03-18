Column: We need to restore voter trust in our citizen initiative process now

With a rough election year behind us, many Americans — and Arizonans — are recovering from election fatigue. As we work to mend political wounds, now is also our chance to consider areas of our election system that merit reform, especially here at home.

Arizona’s ballot initiative process is one that needs a serious overhaul. That’s why this year I’m pleased to see the legislature working to restore integrity, accountability and transparency to this critical component of our election system.

Issues we vote on make it to the ballot in one of two ways: either by legislative referendum or citizen initiative. In the case of referendum, a proposal makes its way through the legislative process, which includes public hearings, before it’s sent to the voters.

Initiatives, on the other hand, allow citizens to propose laws or amendments to state statute or the constitution. This is an important right, and a critical part of elections. Arizona voters deserve to know that the citizen initiative process is one that can be trusted and is a true reflection of the will of Arizonans. Unfortunately, unlike the referendum process, there are few safeguards in place to ensure the integrity of citizen initiatives.

In the last few elections I’ve seen too many abuses of our initiative process by outside special interests. To make matters worse, ballot measures passed by voters are virtually impossible to reverse or modify. The original intent was to ensure the will of the voters “sticks” — and rightly so — but it works against us when outside groups hijack the process. A law that’s bad for Arizona will remain just that: a bad law with no ability to correct any damage it may inflict.

For example, a national special interest group working to legalize recreational marijuana targeted Arizona last year through Proposition 205. The measure was narrowly defeated after tremendous effort and resources were invested to reveal the group’s real intentions to create a monopoly at the expense of Arizona’s children and our state budget, which would have been saddled with costly drug prevention and treatment programs.

There was also an attempt to cap the compensation of healthcare executives. A rogue out-of-state union brought in paid signature circulators to put a measure on the ballot that would have negatively impacted the quality of care in the state’s healthcare systems and risked hundreds of thousands of jobs. With a forceful challenge brought by the business community, the campaign withdrew its effort.

Citizen initiatives make it to the ballot by receiving a qualifying number of petition signatures. Troublingly, this is a part of our initiative process that is rife with error and fraud and almost wholly excludes those of us in rural communities.

For example, whether you supported Arizona’s recent minimum wage increase or not, the campaign that supported the ballot initiative sued its own signature gathering firm because they were believed to have collected tens of thousands of fraudulent signatures due to the gatherers’ failure to properly register with the state. The campaign still turned in the signatures to the Secretary of State knowing they were invalid, and the measure qualified for the ballot. How is that OK?

Issues with signature gathering and limits on the ability to challenge questionable proposals make it far too easy to get a bad idea on the ballot. These bad ideas stick and can have lasting consequences for generations. And the real rub for those of us who live in rural parts of the state is that the vast majority of signatures gathered to place a measure on the ballot are collected in Maricopa and Pima counties, leaving us out of the process. Rural residents deserve an equal say in which measures we want to consider on future ballots if they are going to dictate the way we live.

Our citizen initiative process is worth preserving to allow government by the people. Central to that goal is ensuring the process has integrity and can be trusted.

Arizonans have come up with some good ideas over the years that have increased our state’s competitiveness and improved the lives of Arizonans. We’ve made too much progress as a state to risk letting outside interests mess that up with bad ideas on the ballot.

Steve Pierce is a Prescott-area resident and rancher, and former state Senator and Senate President.