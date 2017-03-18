Column: Backlog of repairs plague nation, state

What do national parks and Arizona schools have in common?

Consider that America’s national park system saw record attendance in 2016, but its future is clouded by a multi-million dollar backlog of maintenance needs and proposed budget cuts.

At a minimum our national parks are facing a $12 billion funding list of repairs, the Associated Press and other media services report. Without improved funding from Congress, the country’s parks will likely continue to deteriorate.

This has raised the dander of the Sierra Club’s Our Wild America Program, among others, and visitors are often shocked to see buildings in the same declining or worse condition they saw on their last visit 10 to 20 years ago.

During my annual visits to the Grand Canyon, for example, I see no changes and few improvements.

Now look at the school districts in Arizona, many of which are each $3 million or more behind in maintenance and repairs since the Great Recession. The dollar figure is sometimes much greater, depending on the community, showing the disparity between districts that are “rich” with residents’ property values and continuing approval of bonds, for instance, compared with “poorer” districts whose residents are lower income and/or are reluctant to favor bonds.

This is in addition to the fact that it has been eight years since Prescott Unified School District has been able to buy text books, Superintendent Joe Howard has said previously.

Further, Gov. Doug Ducey for the first time is uttering the ‘T’ word: taxes. He acknowledged this week that once Proposition 123 sunsets in 2020, the state’s public schools will be falling off a proverbial financial “cliff.” He has said something must be done, and a tax may be the way to go.

The state legislature – which in part balanced its budget during the recession with less money for education, among other cuts – is facing its own challenges, even if you look only at highway construction and upkeep. Schools, pensions, teacher pay, public safety, and a host of other items compete for money as well.

Likewise, if Congress supports the national parks, the money has to come from somewhere.

The battles between Planned Parenthood, the National

Endowment for the Arts, Defense spending, et al, are just the beginning – all vying for federal dollars.

Where will the extra money come from? Some say taxpayers’ pockets.

In Friday’s edition, the Courier Editorial Board supported Ducey’s tax idea. He deserves credit for recognizing the problem and that he is willing to take the political risks to pursue a tax.

As we concluded: “Voters should support him, and support our children.”

Email us at The Daily Courier – editors@prescottaz.com – and tell us what you think.