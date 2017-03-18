Calendar of Events: March 18 - 24

Ongoing

“Meeting the 4 O’Clock Train” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St., chronicling the boom-to-bust railway legacy that almost cost Arizona its statehood. 928-445-3122.

“The World of Miniature” exhibit, at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St., bringing together artists who create miniature art - through March 25. 928-445-3286.

Saturday, March 18

Verde River Runoff, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kayak, canoe and paddleboard races in 5- and 10-mile distances. Start at White River Bridge Access Point, Camp Verde. www.vrvno.org; events@vrvno.org.

Cattleman’s Trade Show, 9 a.m. at Prescott Livestock Auction, 5 1/2 miles off Highway 89 on Perkinsville Road, on the north side of Chino Valley. 17th annual Arizona Angus Association Angus Association Bull Sale at 10:30 a.m., followed by the 29th annual Prescott All Breed Bull Sale. 928-445-9571.

Spring Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Prescott Valley Public Library, Glassford Hill Room. Sponsored by Friends of the Prescott Valley Public Library. 928-759-3096.

Catz Meow Fundraiser for Miss Kitty’s Cat House, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Think 4 Ink parking lot, northeast corner of Alarcon and Sheldon in Prescott, across from Miss Kitty’s Cat House.

Caldecott Kaleidoscope of Books and Art for Kids, 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. This month: “Blackout” by John Rocco. 928-777-1537.

Family Storytime, 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., features 30 minutes of stores, songs and activities for the whole family.

Willow Lake Pit House Archaeological Site Tours, 10 a.m. to noon at Willow Lake Park. Yavapai Chapter Arizona Archaeological Society docents discuss the area’s prehistoric people and the preserved, ancient pit houses. charlesstroh@yahoo.com.

Prescott Winter Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Yavapai Regional Medical Center parking lot, 930 Division St. Fresh local produce, eggs, chicken, beef, pickled goods, baked goods, and more — from area farmers. 408-616-9121.

“Lee Wee Kwon, Chinese Grocer in Tucson, 1917-1965,” 11 a.m. to noon in the Prescott Valley Public Library auditorium, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Presented by Li Yang, an East Asian Studies historian. Free. 928-759-3040.

“Swing into History: Songs of the Old West,” 1 p.m. at Phippen Museum, 4701 Highway 89 North. With historian Erik Larson. 928-778-1385.

Bible-based Grand Canyon Tour, one-day trip to the Grand Canyon, led by creation speaker Russ Miller. Bus departs at 8 a.m. from parking lot of US Bank, Highway 69 and Prescott Lakes Parkway. 928-771-1218 or mcnabbprescott@aol.com. www.prescottsaver.com.

Inaugural Gala – Magic of Vegas Fundraiser, 2 to 6 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. Appetizers, auctions and entertainment. 928-445-3286.

“Piano Men – Generations,” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Music of legends Billy Joel and Elton John. Tickets: 928-777-1370 or www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Sunday, March 19

Workshop, “The Art of Brewing Your Own Kombucha” 1 p.m. at HEARTsite, a private country retreat in Chino Valley. Taster-testing starter kit and step-by-step instructions included. 928-830-4621.

“To Ella With Love,” 2 p.m. at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Crystal Stark tribute to American legend Ella Fitzgerald. Tickets: 928-777-1370 or www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Prescott’s Camerata Singers and the Carolyn Eynon Singers of Scottsdale present “Music for the Soul,” 3 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott. Features the two ensembles performing together Dan Forrest’s “Requiem for the Living,” and more. Tickets: CamerataSingersAZ.org or CarolynEynonSingers.com.

Monday, March 20

Prescott Art Docents Art Talk: “The Wild West on the Arizona Stage, 1901-11,” 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts Theater, 208 N. Marina St. Reception at 10 a.m. 928-636-7202; Joslyn ejcanh@msn.com; PrescottArtDocents.net.

Tuesday, March 21

VA Social Workers Stand Up Resource Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Granite Gate Senior Living, 3850 N. Highway 89 in Prescott. Free. 928-445-4860, ext. 5281.

Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Features 20 to 30 minutes of stores, songs and fingerplays. For toddlers and their grownups.

“Could Your Pain Be Caused by Emotional Baggage?” presented by Andy Nelson, D.D., noon to 1 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St.

“Cooking 101: Antipasto,” presented by Chef from Brookdale, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St.

Teen Advisory Group Leadership, 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. For teens, grades 6 to 12. 928-777-1518.

Wednesday, March 22

Professional Writers of Prescott Meeting: “Writing from Your Subconscious,” 6 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Library. Carol Levin and Jeffery Kirkendall present a workshop-type meeting with guided meditation and writing exercise.

Thursday, March 23

“Re-entry and Recovery: A Second Chance for Life,” 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Prescott Resort, 1500 Highway 69. Free, but RSVP. 928-708-0100; matforce.org.

“Everything You Need to Know to be a Successor Trustee,” a free seminar presented by Senior Connection, noon to 1 p.m., American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. RSVP’s appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747.

Butterfly Guy, 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Jerry Schneider brings to life the amazing world of moths and butterflies. For children ages 5 to 12. 928-777-1537.

Prescott Audubon Presents “Windows on Nature,” 7 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. Prescott College professor Doug Hulmes talks about “John Muir: Watch, Pray and Fight.”

“How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying,” a musical, presented through April 9 at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. 928-445-3286.

Friday, March 24

Lapsit Storytime for babies, 9:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Basic Spanish skills needed.

Excel 101, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Learn basic functions with Excel spreadsheets. 928-777-1526.

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Features 30 minutes of stories, songs and finger plays for children ages 3 to 5 and their grown-ups.

Reception for Northern Arizona Teacher Job Fair, Yavapai College Community Room, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott. For school districts and job seekers. Free, but RSVP by March 16: https://form.jotform.com/70024569777970; or beth.cross@yavapai.us.

American Style Tango Dance Lesson with Chandra Tenley, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Dance party, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St.