Americans believe half of Americans have lost thier minds

HOLLYWOOD — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

President Trump pressed his charge that Barack Obama wiretapped him as Democrats looked in vain for evidence of Trump-Russian collusion Wednesday. The ire is intractable. The latest poll reveals that one hundred percent of Americans think fifty percent of Americans have lost their minds.

New York plays host to a million Irish-Americans today who’ll see a parade of politicians and bagpipes mark St. Patrick’s Day, while blacks, Jews and Puerto Ricans take cover. This holiday allows white people to celebrate their heritage and pick fights. It’s a Catholic version of a Trump rally.

The Weather Channel reports a huge snowstorm blanketed the Midwest and Eastern Seaboard but fizzled out at the shore. Thousands and thousands of flights were cancelled ahead of time where it didn’t snow at all. People just assumed that Trump’s travel ban applied to white college kids as well.

USA Today reports spring break is in full force this week at the destinations in Daytona Beach and Panama City. It’s a cherished annual ritual. Thousands and thousands of college students will be binge drinking in Florida as they take a well-deserved break from binge drinking in Wisconsin.

President Trump stood by his charge Wednesday that the Obama administration surveilled his Trump Tower office. A thought hit me while microwaving my bacon this morning. If the CIA is watching, would one of your agents call me and tell me where I left my keys when I got in last night?

Former Director of National Intelligence Jim Clapper said Sunday he found no evidence of Trump’s campaign colluding with the Russians last year. No one heard him. Tonight Rachel Maddow will investigate to see if Vladimir Putin is conspiring to help Trump University win the NCAA basketball tournament

The Pentagon acknowledged Monday that U.S. Marines are now on the ground in Syria to help root out ISIS forces. It appears we’re staying in Iraq and Afghanistan as well. America is a country that produces citizens that will cross the ocean to fight for democracy but won’t cross the street to vote.

President Trump got to see Andrew Jackson’s home in Nashville Wednesday and he revealed Jackson was his presidential role model. The Indians can tell you what’s next. This means that by U.S. court order the Muslim refugees may enter the U.S., but then they face a long walk to Oklahoma.

President Trump’s love for Andrew Jackson may have scotched the Treasury’s plan to replace his picture with Harriet Tubman’s on the twenty-dollar bill. It was an Obama decision last year. In this administration, Harriet Tubman will be lucky if her picture winds up on a box of pancake mix.

President Trump and Pentagon planners dispatched a US Naval carrier force off the coast of North Korea to conduct war games alongside South Korea’s naval forces this week. What could possibly go wrong? You can read all about it in your local newspaper and in the Book of Revelations.

The White House rolled out the red carpet Tuesday for the arrival of a Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia for an Oval Office meeting with President Trump. They made quite a sight. He was born into immense wealth, has multiple wives and wears an elaborate head dress, just like the Saudi prince.

The Centers for Disease Controls warned people in South Florida that the Zika virus has been found in sperm bank samples. No need to panic. Statistics show that more Americans have been married to the Kardashians than died from the Zika virus, and the Zika virus victims suffered far less.