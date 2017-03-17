YC softball wins its 20th out of 21 games

The Arizona Community College Athletic Conference (ACCAC)-leading Yavapai College softball team stayed unbeaten at Bill Vallely Field Thursday in Prescott, improving to 8-0 following a convincing doubleheader sweep of Gateway Community College.

Yavapai has now won 20 of its past 21 contests, highlighted by a 17-game winning streak from Feb. 4 through March 7. The Roughriders’ record currently stands at 26-3 overall and a commanding 22-2 in league play.

On Thursday, National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I YC blistered Gateway 20-0 in five innings in the opener and completed the sweep with an 8-0 victory in five frames in game two.

In the first game, the Roughriders plated six runs apiece in the first and fourth innings, as well as seven runs in the third and one in the second. They pounded out 17 hits, including a whopping five homers, while limiting the Geckos to two hits.

At the dish for Yavapai, rising star Jaydee Boursaw went 3-for-4 with a grand slam, two doubles, six RBIs and three runs scored. Raelynn Rios (2-for-2, four RBIs, two runs scored) also hit a grand slam, the capstone of the seven-run third.

Savana Ramirez (1-for-3, two RBIs, run scored), Andrea Sotelo (2-for-3, three RBIs, two runs scored) and Mahina Chong (3-for-4, two RBIs, three runs scored) each added a homer in the rout.

In the pitcher’s circle, Yavapai starter Amy Robinson allowed one hit in four innings, striking out four and walking one, on only 37 pitches. Kiana Spencer threw the fifth, giving up a hit and fanning one.

Game two was a similar story for the Roughriders. Yavapai starting pitcher Santana Parra tossed a five-hit shutout in five innings. She struck out four and walked none.

Offensively, the Roughriders collected 11 hits, led by Mikayla Newham (3-for-3, two runs scored), Sotelo (2-for-3, double, two runs scored, RBI) and Boursaw (2-for-3, double, run scored). Rios and Mercedes Rothwell (1-for-2, two-run homer) tallied two RBIs apiece.

UP NEXT

The Roughriders continue on with their season-long six-game home stand at noon and 2 p.m. this Saturday when they play host to league foe South Mountain C.C. at Vallely Field.

Yavapai concludes the stand with a conference twin-bill at noon and 2 p.m. next Tuesday, March 21, against NJCAA Division II No. 3-ranked Phoenix College (24-4 overall, 20-4 conference).

The Bears, who are riding a 12-game winning streak, handed the Roughriders one of their campaign’s three setbacks Feb. 4 (8-0 in five innings in Phoenix).

Follow Doug Cook on Twitter @dougout_dc. Reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2039, or via email at dcook@prescottaz.com.