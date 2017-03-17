Wildfire Academy: Saving lives, saving property, making money (PHOTOS)

Rachel Arnold propped the heavy chain saw against her slender frame as she scrutinized the tree in front of her. She’s never used a chain saw before, but feels pretty confident of her ability.

Arnold, 25, is one of about 700 students who converged on the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) campus this week to attend the 15th Arizona Wildfire & Incident Management Academy (AWIMA). Students came from 19 states, with more than 80 percent from Arizona.

The nonprofit Academy offers training and education for the wildland fire community, which includes firefighters in federal, state, local and volunteer departments.

The Academy offers basic firefighter training designed for entry-level firefighters. Other courses include leadership, wildland fire chain saws, public information, logistics, and fire behavior analysis. Students take part in various field exercises that reinforce material learned in the classroom, like Arnold’s chain saw class.

The Academy has taken place at ERAU for all 15 years, said Academy Incident Commander Todd Abel.

“Without this strong partnership with the University, backing from the community, ongoing financial support and the solid commitment of instructors and staff, we would not be able to offer this motivational, challenging and fun week for the students,” he said, adding that attendance pumps more than $1 million directly into the local community.

Walter Loesche, fire marshal with Golder Ranch Fire Department near Tucson, teaches the Origin and Cause of Fire class. On Wednesday, March 15, he watched as students rotated through 10 plots searching for very small pieces of evidence among plant and tree debris.

“They are looking for things like batteries, striker plates from matchbooks, bullets, cigarettes, toothpicks and incendiary devices,” he explained.

Arnold already has obtained her emergency medical technician certificate, and took structural fire classes through Paradise Valley Community College. She begins work May 1 on an engine crew for the Bureau of Land Management.

She’s earning her qualifications in basic firefighting through classes, field experience and a rigorous physical that involves carrying a 45-pound pack for three miles in less than 45 minutes.

“I’ve been training for nine months,” she said, having tested herself and successfully completing the task in 40 minutes.

She wants to expose herself to as many different crews as she can. Her goal is to work as a wildland firefighter, and during the off season work as a structural firefighter with a department.

Miles Graybill, 26, is looking for work that will protect the local forest and provide for his new family. The Chino Valley High School graduate (Class of 2009) has worked in construction and with Chino Valley Farms.

“I love being outside. I need a good career to take care of my family. This is it,” he said.

For more information,

call the Information Center between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 928-777-3473 or visit http://www.azwildfireacademy.org/.