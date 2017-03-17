Teenager finds 7.44 carat diamond in Arkansas state park

This Saturday, March 11, 2017, photo, provided by the Arkansas Department of Parks & Tourism shows Kalel Langford holding a 7.44 carat diamond he found at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, Ark.

This Saturday, March 11, 2017, photo, provided by the Arkansas Department of Parks & Tourism shows Kalel Langford holding a 7.44 carat diamond he found at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, Ark.

  March 17, 2017

    Officials at the park said the diamond is the seventh largest found since the park was established in 1972. (Waymon Cox/Arkansas Department of Parks & Tourism via AP)

    MURFREESBORO, Ark. (AP) — A teenager has found a 7.44 carat diamond at a state park in southwestern Arkansas.

    Officials at Crater of Diamonds State Park at Murfreesboro say the rock found Saturday by 14-year-old Kalel Langford is the seventh largest found since the park was established in 1972.

    The teen said in a statement Thursday that he spotted the diamond among rocks near a stream. He has named it "Superman's Diamond" and plans to keep it as a souvenir.

    Park interpreter Waymon Cox describes the diamond as pinto-bean sized and similar in color to coffee.

    Adults pay $10 admission to search for diamonds inside the park.

    The park hasn't yet provided an estimate of the diamond's value, but a 3.85-carat diamond found by a 14-year-old teen in 2013 was later sold for $20,000.

    The largest diamond ever discovered in the United States, the 40.23 carat "Uncle Sam," was unearthed on the land in 1924.

