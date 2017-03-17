Prescott Senior Softball kicks off season

Prescott Senior Softball held its first barbeque at the Ramada overlooking field #2 at the softball fields at Pioneer Park. After conducting a promotions campaign consisting of brochures on display at the area sports stores, athletic facilities, presentations to civic groups, an article in the Courier and a sports interview at radio station KQNA, PSS held a barbeque during the games Monday where ten new prospects signed letters of intent to play this season. More are welcome.

Prescott Senior Softball began in June, 1990, with 34 players between the ages of 50 and 75. It was incorporated in 2000 and by-laws were adopted. Today over 200 players including over 20 females from ages 45 and up play in three leagues.

The A League is generally made up of players with relatively high skills and few physical limitations and is competitive. The I League is slightly less competitive, and the B League is generally intended for players with modest skills and is more “recreational” in nature.

Regular-season league games are played every Monday and Thursday mornings at Pioneer Park. The Cactus League begins February 27th. Players are assigned to teams and are evaluated for playing ability during this period. On April 3rd, the Summer League managers actually draft their teams based on player evaluations during the Cactus League. The Summer League runs from April 10 to Sept. 21 and consists of approximately 35 scheduled games per team.

Information provided by Prescott Senior Softball.