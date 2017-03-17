Obituary: Robert L. Miner

Robert L. Miner passed away peacefully, with grace and dignity, and surrounded by family, on Feb. 26, 2017.



Bob was a lifelong musician. Music in many forms brought him much happiness and joy throughout his life. He was a school teacher who had a positive impact on many students throughout his 30-year career. Bob was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He traveled the world, loved to golf, had many interesting adventures and hobbies, and was an avid reader of all types of books. He always saw the best, most positive attributes of every person he knew.



Bob had many wonderful friends, some going back to grade school. His friends and family meant everything to him. He was loving, dignified and courageous, and that never wavered even as he took his last breath. In April, a celebration of life will be held in his honor.



RIP dad, we love you.

