Obituary: Breckin James Fullmer

Breckin James Fullmer, age 11, was born Sept. 5, 2005, and left us all to be in Heaven with Jesus on March 11, 2017.

He entered into foster care on July 10, 2012, and was given a second chance in life at age 7 through his adoption on May 10, 2013, to Larry and Kristen Mazy Fullmer. He had the distinct opportunity to choose his new name, which means Freckles. It was one of his proudest moments to share this with others. Breckin was a caring, creative, hardworking and energetic boy. He was actively involved in the Chino Valley Breakaway Latigos 4-H group. He enjoyed 4-H and taking care of his animals, especially Snickers, his Lionhead rabbit.



At the 2016 Yavapai County Fair and Expo, Breckin earned a Grand Champion in rabbits, a Reserve Grand Champion in quail and a Red Ribbon for his rabbit Snickers. At home he also raised swine, dairy goats, bantam chickens, and muscovy ducks.

He was full of adventure, always dueling with lightsabers or playing action figures with his brothers. He also enjoyed riding his bike, roller skating and racing on his go cart. He even let his sisters paint his toenails, dress him up, play doll house, and have tea parties with them. He was a great middle brother in the family, playing with his three older and four younger siblings. His favorite possession in the world was his Red Ryder BB Gun given to him by his Nana and Poppie.



He often hiked with his dad on the weekends, sometimes up to 15 miles in one day, all throughout the back dirt roads of Chino Valley. He and his brother Trystan enjoyed finding treasures on the side of the road during those hikes to bring home to their mama. In addition to that, he was often found outside with his mama in her garden, picking and eating the fresh tomatoes and peas, which never made it inside for dinner.

Breckin’s favorite evening activities were either family game night or going to the movies and eating popcorn. He loved being a connoisseur of all foods, pizza being his all-time favorite.

Breckin always had a smile on his face, especially when he was up to no good, while plotting his grand adventures. He loved to sit and draw up a spectacular invention, color, or write a creative story. Oftentimes he was compared to the comic strip Family Circus, making his dotted line follow him through his adventurous day.

Breckin was homeschooled with his other siblings, where he would frequently make his siblings laugh and disrupt the teacher, his mama. His favorite subjects were math, science, art and of course, lunch. He especially enjoyed park day where he could run and play with his many friends from the Chino Valley/Paulden Homeschoolers group.

Breckin found a love for Christ by attending the Heights Church with his new family. He loved to dress up in a button down shirt, vest, and clip-on tie to attend the weekend’s evening service.

His caring heart led his family to continue foster care after his adoption. He always thought of others, so being an organ donor would have been something he would have wanted. That way he could pass on his caring heart to another child so they could receive a second chance in life as he did.

Breckin is survived by his parents, Larry and Kristen Mazy Fullmer of Chino Valley; his grandparents, David and Janet Mazy of Chino Valley; Gary L. Fullmer of Fairfield, Idaho; and Susan P. Fullmer of Apple Valley, Utah; his brothers and sisters, Shelby, Griffen, Elwyn, Berlyn, Rowan, Trystan and Rayleigh, all of Chino Valley; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Services for Breckin are Saturday, March 18, 2017, at 2 p.m. at the Heights Church, 2121 Larry Caldwell Drive Prescott, AZ 86301. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Breckin’s name to Chino Valley Breakaway Latigos 4-H, 388 W Butterfield Road, #10, Chino Valley, AZ 86323, or Horses with H.E.A.R.T., P.O. Box 2427, Chino Valley, AZ 86323.



Information provided by survivors.