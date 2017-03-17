NHL: Coyotes lose in shootout with Detroit

GLENDALE — Gustav Nyquist’s shootout goal gave the Detroit Red Wings a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.

Petr Mrazek stopped all three Coyotes shots in the shootout and finished with 22 saves, and the Red Wings won for just the second time in seven games.

Henrik Zetterberg, Mike Green and Tomas Tatar each had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings. Andreas Athansiou added two assists.

Mrazek stopped Coyotes shootout ace Radim Vrbata, who has 45 career goals in the tiebreaker, the most in NHL history. The Red Wings are 8-0 in shootouts this season.

Alex Goligoski had a goal and an assist, and Vrbata, Lawson Crouse and Jakob Chychrun also scored for the Coyotes, who snapped a three-game win streak. Josh Jooris had two assists and Mike Smith had 29 saves.