Letter: Fractured America

In regards to your article, “Fractured America,” I believe that a big part of the problem lies in the glaring irony between these two statements: “…Republicans are far more likely to cite a culture grounded in Christian beliefs…” and “Democrats are more apt to point to…a tradition of offering refuge to the persecuted.” Where is the divide? I just don’t recall Jesus ever saying, “Blessed are the wealthy for they have worked hard and deserve to take dominion over the earth and cursed are the poor for they are weak and lazy and need to take responsibility for their lot in life and stop being takers.” However true that philosophy may be, I believe that to ascribe it to Christ is the height of hypocrisy because what I got from the Bible was that Christ taught just the opposite.

Max Harper

Chino Valley