KC expects All-Star catcher to return for opening day

Kansas City expects All-Star catcher Salvador Perez to be ready for its opener at Minnesota on April 3 after tests showed inflammation but no structural damage in his injured left knee.

The Royals are concerned about his hyperextended left elbow, and manager Ned Yost said Perez probably will be ready to play in a week.

Perez was injured Saturday while playing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. He was hurt in a collision at the plate with his Royals backup, Drew Butera, who was playing for Italy.

“The MRI came out really, really good,” Yost said Wednesday. “But what’s bothering him more than his knee is his left elbow because he kind of hyperextended his left elbow on the tag, too.”

“He’s got a little fluid on that, too,” Yost added. “That’s probably going to delay him a lot more than the knee will cause that’s the hand he gets extended on.”

Perez is a four-time All-Star and Gold Glove.

“You think I’m going to miss opening day?” he said. “I don’t think so.”

NORRIS RELEASED

Derek Norris was released by the Washington Nationals, who reacquired him in December from San Diego for minor league right-hander Pedro Avila. Norris became expendable in February, when the Nationals signed four-time All-Star catcher Matt Wieters.

By releasing Norris ahead of a deadline later this week, the Nationals owe him $688,525 in termination pay, instead of his full $4.2 million salary for 2017. Had the club released him later in spring training, the termination pay would have increased to $1,032,787.

“Whatever happens, happens,” Norris said when Wieters agreed to sign with Washington, “but as of right now, today, I’m going out and I want to start opening day and start every single day.”

DIAMONDBACKS 7, CUBS 3

Arizona starter Taijuan Walker allowed three runs and seven hits in four innings, including homers by Ben Zobrist and Addison Russell.

Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks gave up five hits and two earned runs in four innings. Oswaldo Arcia doubled and homered for the Diamondbacks.