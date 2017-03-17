Friday Catchall: ‘Good drink’ and MVD

The Friday Catchall:

• LIQUOR – “Everybody loves a good drink,” the caller to the Courier said.

He was commenting on a story, “Lawmakers move to permit barbershops and spas to obtain liquor licenses,” in which legislators in the Senate Commerce and Public Safety Committee approved 6-1 HB2337 – that would make it easier for businesses to get a Series 7 liquor license.

Currently, state law allows the Department of Liquor Licenses and Control to issue one Series 7 license for every 10,000 residents of a county. Those licenses allow the sale of beer and wine for on-site consumption as well as to take home.

The change would cut the mandate to one new license every time the population grows by 5,000, at least for the next five years.

I told “Bob,” who did not want to use his real name, “I don’t understand why it’s a concern.” Yavapai County has 45 of the Series 7 licenses, and we could or should have as many as 210 – since we had at least 211,000 residents here, according to the 2010 Census.

“Oh (long pause). Is there enough business for more?” Bob asked rhetorically.

“Well,” I said, “the lobbyist for the Beverage Association was quoted: ‘You want enough to meet demand.’ Have you ever not been able to find a place selling liquor?”

“No. I guess it’s big business, huh?!”

Exactly.

• SELF-REPORTING – My March 5 column covered the life decision most of us likely will have to make at some point: giving up driving because of physical or mental reasons. I have heard from a lot of people since then, especially about the Motor Vehicle Department.

Some say, facing vision changes for example, they’ll let MVD decide if they get to continue to drive. Problem is your next test may not be for another two or more years. Will you do yourself and those around you the courtesy of self-reporting to MVD and ask to be re-tested?

Many I have spoken with fall quiet at that point. They don’t want to give up this freedom.

Another thing to consider is cost. Beyond saving a life, there is the savings of giving up your car, said Nigel Reynolds of Prescott. This includes: the cost of insurance (around $800 per year); maintenance (probably $200 or more annually); gas (around $20 a week, or about $1,000 a year); and maybe a monthly payment though it’s probably paid off. That money likely comes to over $2,000 each year, he wrote.

“So, use that money instead to call a taxi a couple of times a week to go to the shops or wherever; $2,000 would pay for a lot of taxi rides,” Reynolds concluded.

I agree. This does not have to be about giving up getting out and about.

• PICK OF THE WEEK – (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): “Swing into History: Songs of the Old West,” 1 p.m. at the Phippen Museum, 4701 Highway 89 North, with historian Erik Larson. 928-778-1385.

Personally, living in an historic area – sitting where “Doc” Holliday played cards, for instance (that would be the Palace Saloon) – is one of the reasons I’m here. This presentation sounds like fun!

Enjoy.