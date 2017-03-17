Editorial: Governor is right on taxes, education

Gov. Doug Ducey has built his political career on being an anti-tax crusader, so when he begins advocating for a tax, there must be a good reason behind it.

And in this case, there is.

Ducey said this week that he plans to support renewing the .6 percent sales tax that was approved by voters in 2000 in Proposition 301. That law is scheduled to end in 2020, which would mean Arizona schools would be deprived of about $600 million a year in funds if it is not renewed.

Arizona ranks only ahead of North Carolina and West Virginia in funding its schools, in a 2015 WalletHub report. A loss of that revenue would be devastating to the state’s education system.

Each of us owes the generations before us for the education we received. If we have successful careers and lives, it is because they paid the taxes and built

the schools that helped us get there.

Even if we do not personally have children or grandchildren currently in schools, being willing to pay taxes so that this generation could also have good careers and lives is right.

In fact, it is patriotic. If we want America to continue to be strong and leaders of the world, then we need to properly educate the children who will one day steer her.

Not only should Ducey advocate renewing Prop. 301, but he should consider increasing the sales tax to a full penny per dollar. Our schools are hurting, as their capital improvement budgets have been raided by the state legislature.

Books are out of date, buses are staying in service for 15-plus years, and the maintenance of buildings are being delayed. The lack of funding is becoming a serious safety issue for the children of Arizona.

The generations before ours recognized the importance of education and they sacrificed to ensure that we were given advantages to strengthen our community, our state and our nation.

Now, it is our turn to do the same.

Gov. Ducey deserves credit for recognizing this and being willing to take the political risks associated with advocating for any tax in Arizona. Voters should support him, and support our children.