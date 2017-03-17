Column: Happy trails to you, until we meet again

Nearly five years ago, my husband and I embraced our gypsy spirits and decided to leave Colorado, where I had been living the last three decades. Our destination: Arizona, where I was born and where my pioneer family dates back to 1890’s.

I can’t say I ever really lived in the Grand Canyon State since we left there when I was just a baby. But I had visited plenty, and both us of really liked Prescott. There, we decided, we would achieve some goals. I would work at Sharlot Hall Museum, which I fell in love with the first time I saw it. My husband would work on his metal art year-round, instead of just during the few warm months we got in Colorado. I would write more books. We would buy a house.

It is my great pleasure to say we achieved all of these things, though not in the way we planned. I did work at Sharlot Hall Museum, a wonderful place brimming with history. My husband did get his art off the ground, and it can be found at Ian Russell Gallery on Whiskey Row even today. Two of my books, “The Hash Knife Around Holbrook” and “Wild Women of Prescott, Arizona,” were published in 2013 and 2014, respectively. I started writing for the Frontier Gazette. And, I began writing this column.

Only the home purchase came with difficulty. In the rising real estate market we were swooped out a few times by cash buyers, but we finally achieved our dream by finding a for-sale-by-owner that we could afford. The house was in Mayer and was a true fixer-upper; our first showing was made by climbing through one of three broken windows. But we worked on the place tirelessly, making the repairs ourselves while living first in our RV, then in the living room before finally finishing the bedroom.

Once the house was finished, we suddenly found ourselves in a quandary. We had done everything we came to do, and yet the gypsy blood in us still yearned to take to the road. One morning my husband announced that he dreamt we moved to Oregon. We went there to find out why, and immediately knew we needed to live there next. As I write, I am sitting in our RV in the midst of a beautiful redwood park in northern California. Oregon is just an hour away, and we will move there soon.

I look back now at our time in Arizona. Our little rented cabin in Mountain Club. Moving to Mayer. The night the key wouldn’t work in the door of our new convertible and I had to climb through the back window while the police secretly watched. The family barbecues at my dad’s house in Dewey, watching Whiskey Row from the balcony of the Jersey Lilly and meeting new friends. Helping to start the High Desert Heritage Museum in Cordes Junction. Our excursions into the forest to visit ghost towns and quenching our thirst at Cleator and Crown King. Visiting with Sandy Moss on her radio and television show. There are lots of great memories.

Time has moved on, and so must I. Don’t worry, I’ll be back. You may not see me, but I will see you. And rest assured, coming back to Prescott, even for a visit, will always feel like I am coming home.