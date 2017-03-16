Women's History Month: She gives permission so veterans can tell their stories

Before retiring in Oregon in 2001, Patsy Ray researched where she wanted to live.

“Prescott had everything I was looking for, including a VA, which was very important to me,” she said.

She immediately volunteered and headed up the Veterans History Project. Ten years later, she had interviewed and videographed more than 800 veterans in the Quad Cities.

One of the jewels of the project, she said, is that it gives veterans permission to talk about their experience.

“The World War II veterans did not talk about it. You sucked it up. We still have some from Korea and Vietnam who have never shared their experience with anybody. That barrier has broken to a certain extent because society is more welcoming. It’s about time,” she said.

Ray, 79, grew up in a military family, an experience she called “very meaningful.” She was well aware as a teen living in Occupied Japan in the 1950s, there were no men 20-40 years old. The women pulled the plows, dug the ditches, built the roads. Even after the Korean War, the Japanese had nothing, she said. “It allows you to see American values from a different perspective.”

Ray now volunteers with Senior Connections. “And all of a sudden I am one,” she said with a laugh. “I’ve always felt that it’s important to give back to the community. It’s doubly important that you retire to something, not from something.”