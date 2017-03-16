VITA offers free tax preparation services

When something is free, there are no guarantees about the quality. When you do your taxes, you want it completed at the highest standard. So getting quality, free tax preparation…is it possible? This is exactly what people are experiencing as the come to the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program at Catholic Charities that does taxes for free for people who make $54,000 or less.

One taxpayer, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “The volunteers are pleasant, efficient and thorough, which is why I come back.”

For the regulars, VITA provides a community of support. One client said the reason he uses VITA every year to have his taxes done is because “I know everyone and the volunteers are friendly.”

The VITA program, along with the Internal Revenue Service, uses trained and certified local volunteers through the IRS VITA program to prepare basic tax returns, provide information on credits, deductions and allowable expenses for taxpayers. The volunteers electronically file both federal and state tax returns at no charge.

For Prescott and Prescott Valley taxpayers, people enter the Catholic Charities office at 434 W. Gurley and go into a conference room, where volunteer screeners review essential documents for tax preparation.

Then, taxpayers wait to see an individual tax preparer. The average waiting time is between 15 to 30 minutes, depending on how many people are scheduled ahead. Once a taxpayer’s name is called, he or she goes into a confidential, well-decorated office to have taxes prepared.

Taxpayers can also drop off taxes, which take approximately a week to prepare. Taxpayers leave tax information with a VITA volunteer and then are called to come back to do the review.

For those who qualify, the VITA office is opened at Catholic Charities in Prescott on Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. In Cottonwood, the Catholic Charities VITA program is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both VITA offices will be open until April 18.

Information provided by Stacey Proctor.