St. Pat's Pub Crawl lives on; hosted by Far From Folsom

This year is the first time Far From Folsom has been in business for St. Patrick’s Day and when the first sponsor for the Whiskey Row Pub Crawl backed out a few weeks ago, General Manager Brian Sullivan knew he had to do something.

“I made a conscious effort not to let the entire pub crawl fall apart,” he said. “I contacted Dirty Tequila to see if they wanted to sponsor it. We got the ball rolling to reorganize the pub crawl for this year.”

As such, the Whiskey Row Pub Crawl is still on track for St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 17.

Joining Far From Folsom for the pub crawl this year is Matt’s Saloon, Whiskey Row Pub, The Hungry Monk, Jersey Lilly and the Bird Cage Saloon, Sullivan said, stating that he is super excited for a fun pub crawl. The day is going to start off big with a pre-party at 2 p.m. with the Wes Williams Band providing music and continue to be big the entire time, he said.

Even though the sponsor is different and it was put together a little later than usual, the pub crawl isn’t going to be too different for those participating, Sullivan said.

“It’s St. Patrick’s Day. It’s always fun,” he said.

It all starts at 3 p.m. with a pre-party and registration at Far From Folsom, 214 S. Montezuma St., Sullivan said. After that, crawlers can head to the participating establishments and get their punch cards punched for a chance to win the 2017 Pub Crawl prize at the 8 p.m. After Party at Matt’s Saloon, 112 S. Montezuma St. Participants with bonus punches are entered into a drawing for a chance to win a custom Schecter guitar from Dirty Tequila.

Sullivan said he loves being able to have a new business such as Far From Folsom be a sponsor of such a big event.

“That’s big for us, we’re very happy to do that,” he said. “We’re excited to be able to work with bars that have been on the Row like Jersey Lilly and Matt’s, Bird Cage, Hungry Monk. These are staples in our community and we’re happy to be able to work with them.”

All the Irish food is ready to go as well, Sullivan said, mentioning that as the first stop on the Pub Crawl, he wants to make sure everybody loads up on food before they go out drinking.

There are other establishments that are doing their own things, which Sullivan said he understands considering the time frame when the pub crawl was reorganized, but commented he plans on getting them on board for next year.