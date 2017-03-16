Obituary: Kenneth Wayne Griggs

Kenneth Wayne Griggs, 54, entered rest on March 1, 2017, in Prescott, Arizona. He was born May 2, 1962, in Henderson, Kentucky, the son of Robert Donald and Patsy Anna (Dixon) Griggs.

Ken was born and raised in Henderson, Kentucky, graduating from Henderson County High School in 1980. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy for four years, and continued another 18 years in the reserves. He also owned and operated his own plumbing business. He is survived by his wife, Donna Griggs; mother Patsy Griggs of Corydon, Kentucky; brothers Neal (Carmill) and Jeff (Gayle) Griggs of Bardstown, Kentucky; sisters Becky (Mark) Wicker and Annamarie Griffin of Corydon, Kentucky; and many nieces and nephews. Ken was predeceased by his father, Robert.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 17, 2017, at 1 p.m. at the Prescott VA Chapel with full military honors.



Affordable Burial & Cremation, LLC handled all the arrangements.





Information provided by survivors.