Now Showing: Week of March 17

Movies playing at Harkins Theatres, 7202 Pav Way, Prescott Valley (Highway 69 between Glassford Hill and Lake Valley roads). 928-775-7444; www.harkins.com.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST – Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" is a live-action retelling of the studio's an-imated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. The film stars: Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar winner Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belle's eccentric, but lovable fa-ther; Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston's long-suffering aide-de-camp; Golden Globe nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts. Directed by Oscar winner Bill Condon, it’s based on the 1991 animated film. Rated PG for some action, violence, peril and frightening images. Drama, Musical & Performing Arts, Science Fiction & Fantasy, Romance

(NEW) THE BELKO EXPERIMENT – In a twisted social experiment, a group of 80 Americans are locked in their high-rise corporate office in Bogota, Colombia and ordered by an unknown voice coming from the company's intercom system to participate in a deadly game of kill or be killed. Rated R for strong bloody vioelnce throughout, language including sexual references, and some drug use. Action & Adventure, Horror, Mystery & Suspense

Also showing:

GET OUT – Now that Chris and his girlfriend, Rose, have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with Missy and Dean. At first, Chris reads the family's overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter's interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he could have never imagined. Rated R for violence, bloody images, and language including sexual references. Horror

KONG: SKULL ISLAND – Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures' "Kong: Skull Island" reimagines the origin of the mythic Kong in a compelling, original adventure from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts ("The Kings of Summer"). A diverse team of explorers is brought together to venture deep into an uncharted island in the Pacific – as beautiful as it is treacherous – unaware that they're crossing into the domain of the mythic Kong. "Kong: Skull Island" stars Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Oscar winner Brie Larson, John Goodman and John C. Reilly. The international ensemble cast also includes Tian Jing, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, John Ortiz, Thomas Mann, Shea Whigham, Toby Kebbell and Eugene Cordero. The legendary Kong is being brought to life at a whole new scale by Industrial Light & Magic, with two-time Oscar winner Stephen Rosenbaum ("Avatar," "Forrest Gump") serving as visual effects supervisor. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for brief strong language. Action & Adventure, Mystery & Suspense, Science Fiction & Fantasy

THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE – In the irreverent spirit of fun that made "The LEGO (R) Movie" a world-wide phenomenon, the self-described leading man of that ensemble ― LEGO Batman ― stars in his own big-screen adventure: "The LEGO (R) Batman Movie." But there are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker's hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. Rated PG for rude humor and some action. Action & Adventure, Animation, Comedy

LION – Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train that takes him thousands of kilometers across India, away from home and family. Saroo must learn to survive alone in Kolkata, before ultimately being adopted by an Australian couple. Twenty-five years later, armed with only a handful of memories, his unwavering determination, and a revolutionary technology known as Google Earth, he sets out to find his lost family and finally return to his first home. Rated PG-13 for thematic material and some sensuality. Drama

LOGAN – It's 2029. Mutants are gone--or very nearly so. An isolated, despondent Logan is drinking his days away in a hideout on a remote stretch of the Mexican border, picking up petty cash as a driver for hire. His companions in exile are the outcast Caliban and an ailing Professor X, whose singular mind is plagued by worsening seizures. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy abruptly end when a mysterious woman appears with an urgent request--that Logan shepherd an extraordinary young girl to safety. Soon, the claws come out as Logan must face off against dark forces and a villain from his own past on a live-or-die mission, one that will set the time-worn warrior on a path toward fulfilling his destiny. Rated R for strong brutal violence and language throughout, and for brief nudity. Action & Adventure, Drama, Science Fiction & Fantasy

THE SHACK – Based on the New York Times best-selling novel, “The Shack” takes us on a father's up-lifting spiritual journey. After suffering a family tragedy, Mack Phillips [Sam Worthington] spirals into a deep depression causing him to question his innermost beliefs. Facing a crisis of faith, he receives a mysterious letter urging him to an abandoned shack deep in the Oregon wilderness. Despite his doubts, Mack journeys to the shack and encounters an enigmatic trio of strangers led by a woman named Papa [Octavia Spencer]. Through this meeting, Mack finds important truths that will transform his understanding of his tragedy and change his life forever. Rated PG-13 for thematic material including some violence. Drama

A UNITED KINGDOM – Based on extraordinary true events. In 1947, Seretse Khama, the King of Botswana, met Ruth Williams, a London office worker. They were a perfect match, yet their proposed marriage was challenged not only by their families but by the British and South African governments. The latter had recently introduced the policy of apartheid and found the notion of a biracial couple ruling a neighboring country intolerable. South Africa threatened the British: either thwart the couple or be denied access to South African uranium and gold and face the risk of South Africa invading Botswana. Rated NR for some language including racial epithets and a scene of sensuality. Drama, Romance