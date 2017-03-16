March Madness: 2017 Courier Challenge

Click to enlarge challenge grid

Welcome to our 2017 Courier Challenge! Last season’s Courier Challenge went down to the wire, with associate sports editor Brian M. Bergner Jr. finishing first with a total of 79 points (43-20). Sports writer Doug Cook finished second with 78 points (45-18) and community editor Tim Wiederaenders took third with 72 points (38-25), but was the only panalist to select Villanova as champion.

We’ve added two more selectors to our competition this season. Ken Sain joined our newsroom in January as news editor and worked in sports for 24 years prior to joining The Daily Courier. We’ve also added Northern Arizona Suns head coach Tyrone Ellis as our resident basketball guru. We thank him for his participation!

RULES OF THE GAME

Each panalist filled out an entire bracket prior to the start of the tournament. Their selections will be revealed each round on game day in The Daily Courier. Panalist picks are highlighted by the green checkmark and bolded. If a team they picked to win was eliminated in an earlier round, their selection will be crossed out.

Point values include:

1st Round, 1 Point

2nd Round, 2 Points

Sweet 16, 3 Points

Elite 8, 4 Points

Final 4, 5 Points

Championship, 10 Points

The panalist with the highest point total at the end of the tournament is declared the winner, with their record serving as a tiebreaker. A title game score will be selected for additional tiebreaker purposes.

FOLLOW ALONG

If you missed our special two-page March Madness preview bracket in the March 12 edition, you can find a fresh bracket on page 2B in today’s edition of The Daily Courier.

Thanks for reading and enjoy the tournament!