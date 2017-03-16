Letter: Veterans and homeless

EDITOR:

This article brought tears to my eyes! I am so proud these students from Bagdad High school collaborated to build something that is highly needed not only in our QuadCities, but all over our nation! You setting an example of caring and compassion for our veterans and homeless is truly appreciated!

Our president Donald J. Trump will be very happy to hear this.

My congratulations to members of the Bagdad High School group: Kassie Estrada, FCCCLA culinary instructor Shaun Rose, Hunter Mellor, Hunter Gates, Damion Tham, SKILLS teacher Tom Rose and Cole Chapin.

As an owner of Virgo Organize Interiors, would like to offer my assistance in any way possible to make these sleeper cottages comfortable. Count on donations like blankets, sheets, towels, pillows, night stands, blankets, chairs, tables, rugs, dishes, silverware, paint, nails, tools hangers and utensils. You can contact me at Rosa@virgoorganizeinteriors.com or simply call at 928-460-5809 or cellular 520-576-8007. If we all pitch in we all can make a difference! Congratulations again, and keep the good work!

Rosa L. Moreno-Hilburn

Prescott