KornuKopia Calendar: Week of March 17

Ongoing

"Meeting the 4 O'Clock Train" exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St., chronicling the boom-to-bust railway legacy that almost cost Arizona its statehood. 928-445-3122.

“The World of Miniature” exhibit, at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St., bringing together artists who create miniature art - through March 25. 928-445-3286.

“How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying,’’ a musical, presented March 23-25, 30-31, and April 1, 6, 7, 8, at 7:30 p.m.; March 26 and April 2 and 9, at 2 p.m.; at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. 928-445-3286.

Friday, March 17

Opening Bagpipes with Russ Miller, 8:45 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Miller, of the Southwest Skye Pipes and Drums, will start St. Patrick’s Day by piping the library open.

Cattleman’s Trade Show, 10 a.m. at Prescott Livestock Auction, 5 1/2 miles off Highway 89 on Perkinsville Road, on the north side of Chino Valley. Arizona Ranch Remuda Sale at 6 p.m. and Replacement Heifer Sale at 4 p.m. 928-445-9571.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, 11:45 to 2:30 p.m. at the Susan J. Rheem Adult Day Center, 3407 N. Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley. Corned beef and cabbage lunch. Entertainment and fun. Free for caregivers and their charges. RSVP. 928-775-3563.

Third Friday Chamber Music Series, 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Listen to a Gade Trio for piano, flute and cello; Kummer Duo for flutes, and Sand Fleas Ukulele Group. 928-778-6965.

Piano Recital by Nathanael Gross of Prescott Valley, 7:30 p.m. at the Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. in Prescott. Benefits the Yavapai Symphony Association Music Scholarship Program. Reception to follow. 928-776-4255.

Saturday, March 18

Cattleman’s Trade Show, 9 a.m. at Prescott Livestock Auction, 5 1/2 miles off Highway 89 on Perkinsville Road, on the north side of Chino Valley. 17th annual Arizona Angus Association Angus Association Bull Sale at 10:30 a.m., followed by the 29th annual Prescott All Breed Bull Sale. 928-445-9571.

“Lee Wee Kwon, Chinese Grocer in Tucson, 1917-1965,” 11 a.m. to noon in the Prescott Valley Public Library auditorium, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Presented by Li Yang, an East Asian Studies historian. Free. 928-759-3040.

“Swing into History: Songs of the Old West,” 1 p.m. at Phippen Museum, 4701 Highway 89 North. With historian Erik Larson. 928-778-1385.

Inaugural Gala – Magic of Vegas Fundraiser, 2 to 6 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. Appetizers, auctions and entertainment. 928-445-3286.

“Piano Men – Generations,” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Music of legends Billy Joel and Elton John. Tickets: 928-777-1370 or www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Sunday, March 19

Workshop, “The Art of Brewing Your Own Kombucha” 1 p.m. at HEARTsite, a private country retreat in Chino Valley. Taster-testing starter kit and step-by-step instructions included. 928-830-4621.

“To Ella With Love,” 2 p.m. at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Crystal Stark tribute to American legend Ella Fitzgerald. Tickets: 928-777-1370 or www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Prescott’s Camerata Singers and the Carolyn Eynon Singers of Scottsdale present “Music for the Soul,” 3 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott. Features the two ensembles performing together Dan Forrest’s “Requiem for the Living,” and more. Tickets: CamerataSingersAZ.org or CarolynEynonSingers.com.

Monday, March 20

Prescott Art Docents Art Talk: “The Wild West on the Arizona Stage, 1901-11,” 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts Theater, 208 N. Marina St. Reception at 10 a.m. 928-636-7202; Joslyn ejcanh@msn.com; PrescottArtDocents.net.

Wednesday, March 22

Professional Writers of Prescott Meeting: “Writing from Your Subconscious,” 6 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Library. Carol Levin and Jeffery Kirkendall present a workshop-type meeting with guided meditation and writing exercise.

Saturday, March 25

Contra Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Featuring the Chupacabras and musical talent from Prescott schools. 928-925-5210; folkhappens.org.

Sunday, March 26

Andreas Kapsalis performs, 1:30 p.m. in the Arcosanti Café, 13555 S. Cross L Road, Mayer. Chicago-born Acoustic guitarist and film composer weaves together world, new folk, rock, blues and modern sounds. 928-632-7135.