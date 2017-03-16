Column: Recognizing law enforcement

Every year, Prescott Elks Lodge No. 330 honors local law enforcement officers who have been selected by their departments for recognition. This year’s recipients, as have all those honored in the past, display the qualities that make for exceptional examples of the officers who protect our citizens and property. It has been a tough year for the law enforcement profession. As a retired police officer, I thank God that I live in an area that is protected by such professionals and those that lead and serve with them. The Elks Lodge Recognition and Awards dinner was held on March 7.

Arizona Highway Patrol, District 12, has chosen Trooper Ashlyn McBride as officer of the year. Through her continued training she has become a member of the Regional Advanced Collision Team, which investigates the most serious collisions. Last year she also became an Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training General Instructor. Last year Trooper McBride made some 1,980 traffic stops and contacts, including criminal speed citations, civil speed citations and hazardous citations. She also made numerous DUI and reckless driving arrests. Trooper McBride investigated over 208 vehicle collisions for the year. She has assisted other agencies on numerous occasions and is noted for her strong work ethic.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office named Deputy Scott Reed as their officer of the year. He is their Law Enforcement Education Deputy. Deputy Reed speaks to a multitude of audiences that includes both children and adults with special needs as well as the school and community group programs he coordinates through the year. He uses magic and puppetry to keep children’s attention and reinforce positive messages. Deputy Reed is also involved in MATForce and is a member of its speaking bureau. He also coordinates the Sheriff’s Office participation in all of the parades in Yavapai County.

Prescott Valley Police Department selected Officer Carl Leithead as their Officer of the Year. While he has only been on the PVPD since June of 2015, Officer Leithead has garnered a reputation for proactive police work. His department states that he “consistently conducts self-initiated on view felony arrest investigations, resulting in the removal of many career criminals form the streets of our community.” During his first eight months with the Prescott Valley PD, Officer Leithead wrote 186 police reports, made 23 felony arrests, 36 misdemeanor arrests, conducted 119 traffic stops and 12 field interviews. His work ethic is contagious to other officers within the department.”

Prescott Police Department appointed two of their members for officer of the year. Lead Police Officer Matthew Medina is assigned to the Traffic Safety Section as a solo Motor Officer. As a Lead Police Officer and President of the Prescott Police Association, Officer Medina is a leader and mentor to his fellow officers. He is a member of the SWAT Team and is a drug recognition expert as well as an instructor at the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy.

Prescott PD also named Detective Jack Shapiro as their co-officer of the year. He has organized teams and made assignments covering all aspects of any case at hand. During the course of the last year, Detective Shapiro has authored 16 search warrants and made over 40 felony arrests. He volunteered to take on additional workload of the Domestic Violence Unit when that unit lost two detectives. Detective Shapiro teaches Report Writing at the Training Academy and also maintains the duties of phlebotomist. In addition, he is a drug recognition expert and a negotiator for the SWAT Team.

Buz Williams is a retired Long Beach, California, police officer who has lived in Prescott since 2004.