Women's History Month: ‘Sock lady’ known to have heart for others

On the wall behind the counter of her now downtown Prescott shop, Somewhere In time Shabby Chic Thrift Store on South Montezuma Street, Debra Bond has a sign that speaks to her life philosophy: “Count Your Blessings.”

Bond’s journey is one some might consider the plot for a Hallmark movie: single mother rescues teenage daughter from addiction. To do so she must give up her life savings and ends up homeless for three years. She eventually emerges as an entrepreneur whose business model is rooted in supporting local charity and those down-on-their luck.

Known as the “sock lady,” Bond, 55, said the homeless know if they need a warm pair they come to her.

A cheerful brunette whose cozy place offers affordable donated furniture, clothing and every kind of accessory one can imagine — a claw-foot Victorian style cloth sofa sells for $40 and clothes for $5 or less — is grateful to those who enabled her to rise above her struggles, particularly the Coalition for Compassion and Justice.

Three years after taking ownership of this shop, she is committed to lifting up others, be it selling them a 50-cent cake decorator or offering them encouragement to move forward one day at a time.

“This is very rewarding,” Bond said. “I like to make certain people leave here with a smile.”