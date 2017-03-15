Prep Baseball: Bradshaw Mountain to play for Best of West title in Peoria

Bradshaw Mountain’s baseball team will play for the Best of the West Tournament championship today after defeating Stilwell (Oklahoma) 9-2 on Tuesday afternoon at Sunnyslope High School in Phoenix.

The Bears (9-2 overall record), who have compiled a 4-0 mark in the tourney, are expected to face Nogales in the title game at 1 p.m. at Sunrise Mountain H.S. in Peoria.

Bradshaw pitcher Travis Robinson threw a complete game against Stilwell on 72 pitches for his second win in as many days on the mound. Sam Bartlett led the Bears at the dish, going 3-for-3.

To reach the final, Bradshaw smoked Higley, 11-1, this past Saturday prior to sweeping a doubleheader from a pair of Oklahoma teams on Monday.

Bradshaw edged Ponca City, 4-3, on Noah Barros’ walk-off RBI single in the seventh inning of the opener. The Bears then blanked Bishop McGuiness, 7-0, on the strength of a three-run fourth inning. Bartlett and Blake Huntley collected multiple hits. Bartlett and Barros tallied two RBIs apiece.

UP NEXT

After today, Bradshaw Mountain (2-1 region record) will not play again until 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, when the hometown squad visits 4A Grand Canyon Region opponent Lee Williams in Kingman.

The two-game region series between the squads concludes at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, at Bradshaw’s campus field in Prescott Valley.

