Obituary: Raymond Kenyon Trengove

Raymond Kenyon Trengove, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 10, 2017.



Ray was born in Prescott, Arizona, on Aug. 7, 1929, to Kenyon and Helen Trengove. As a young man, Ray worked for his father at the Prescott Ice Plant & the Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Prescott. After graduating from Prescott High School in 1947, he joined the Army, spending two years as a forward lookout during the Korean War.

Upon discharge from the Army, Ray married Marjorie Gegg. Soon after, the young couple moved to San Francisco, where three sons were born while Ray worked for Wells Fargo Bank and earned a degree in business administration at the University of San Francisco.



In 1957, Ray and Marge returned to Prescott, where their growing young family was completed with the birth of their fourth son and only daughter. After the sudden death of his father, Ray took over the family business, the Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Prescott. Ray owned and operated the soft drink and Yavapai Vending businesses until retirement.

Post-retirement Ray and Marge tackled remodeling the soft drink bottling building on South Granite Street creating Terra Cotta Court which houses several local businesses. Ray enjoyed the role of the lovable landlord.

Ray and Marge would often be found sitting in the courtyard, enjoying the Prescott weather and sipping chai lattes.

Ray was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and a member of the Knights of Columbus, including a tenure as Grand Knight. Ray, a devoted and proud father, went on many Boy Scout hikes with his sons, one of the highlights being a hike down the Grand Canyon. He sponsored many Little League Baseball as well as Fast Pitch Softball teams.



On cold winter mornings he could often be seen driving any one of his children on their paper routes. As a running enthusiast, Ray ran dozens of 10K races throughout Arizona, earning the nickname “10K Ray.” Never one to shy from a challenge, Ray embraced new technology: mastering and enjoying computers and smart technology in his late 70s.



An avid reader, Ray was rarely without a book and later, a Nook. Ray and Marge also ventured out of Prescott, traveling to visit their children in Phoenix, California, Texas, Indonesia and Thailand. With their daughter, Ray was thrilled to have visited Australia and Alaska, longing to return someday.

Ray’s ultimate joy was golf. He greatly enjoyed the many tournaments in which he played with his sons and grandsons, the Mile High Men’s Golf Club and many others. As a regular out at Antelope Hills Golf Course, Ray’s joking personality endeared him to the other golfers, resulting in many lifelong friends. Ray always made a memorable impression on everyone he met, whether it was church members, business associates, golf buddies or, more recently, the health care workers who provided care for him.

Ray is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Marjorie; sons David (Melanie), Mark (Louise), Stephen (Melissa), Kenyon (Teri), and daughter Mary; his grandchildren, Billy (Crystal), Skylar (Christina), Lucas, Rory, Justine (Sean), Jennifer, Jacqueline (John, deceased), Nicolas, Thomas and Haley; great-grandchildren Alex, Carsyn, Lauren and Charlotte. He is also survived by his sister Jeanette Dougherty and his many nieces and nephews that he dearly loved.

Ray was preceded in death by his sister Barbara Trengove, grandson Jared, sisters-in-law Winnie Gegg and Joan Fornara, and brothers-in-law Charlie Fornara and George Dougherty.

A funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 150 Fleury Ave., Prescott, Ariz., on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at 10 a.m., preceded by a rosary at 9:30 a.m. A reception will be held at the church after the funeral, followed by interment at Mountain View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ray's name to the Saint Vincent de Paul Society, 120 N. Summit Ave., Prescott AZ 86301.





