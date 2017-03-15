Obituary: Dorothy Maxine Welborn

Dorothy Maxine (Traver) Welborn passed away on March 10, 2017, at the age of 93. She was born in Jewell City, Kansas, on June 25, 1923, to Carl A. and Stella M. Traver. Dorothy met the love of her life, Bob Welborn, in Haddam, Kansas. They were married on June 8, 1941, a marriage celebrated for 69 years.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Welborn; parents Carl and Stella Traver; sister Doris Robinson; and great-grandson Timothy Stansbury.



Dorothy was always happiest when she was with her family and friends. She is survived by daughter Judith Stansbury; son Robert Welborn; six grandchildren and their families; and nine great-grandchildren.

Dorothy retired as the Personnel Supervisor in Wichita, Kansas after 23 years of service with AT&T. She treasured her many friends and loved playing bridge and golf. Dorothy was president of both the 18-hole and 9-hole PCC WGA for two-year terms each. She was a member of the Eastern Star and took part in various other organizations.



Services will be held Saturday, March 18, 2017, 11 a.m. at Faith United Community Church, 1061 N. Old Chisholm Trail, Dewey, AZ 86327. Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.





Information provided by survivors.