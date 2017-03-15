Obituary: Apolinar ‘Polly’ Mendias Delgadillo

Apolinar “Polly” Mendias Delgadillo, 91, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in her home in Seligman, Arizona.

She was born in Marfa, Texas in March of 1926, to Apolonio Mendias, and Ester Borunda. Polly was the fifth of seven children. She was married to Joe V. Delgadillo of Seligman for 70 years this year.



Polly was a very active woman in her community, and along with her husband owned several businesses.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Domingo Mendias (Ofilia) of Van Horn, Texas, and Enrique “Henry” Mendias (Margaret) of San Antonio, Texas; sisters Mary Alice (Manuel) Torres of Alpine, Texas, and Josephine (Ruben) Rodriquez of Odessa, Texas; and niece Wilma Mendias Perez of Van Horn, Texas.



Survivors include her husband, Joe V. Delgadillo; her son, Joe Earnest Delgadillo (Patty) of Boise, Idaho; her daughter, Anna Marie Delgadillo Gorman (Rick) of Seattle, Washington; four grandchildren, Vanessa, Melissa, Jason and Joseph; five great-grandchildren Colby, Ava, Ila, Lilia, and Campbell; sister Estefana M. Spitzer of Stanton, Texas; brother Benjamin Mendias of Big Spring, Texas; and various nieces and nephews.



Funeral Services will be on March 18, 2017, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with Father Kilian officiating. Funeral Mass is at 10 a.m. A special thank you is extended to the Home Hospice nursing staff, for their kindness and attention in caring for Polly.



Information provided by survivors.