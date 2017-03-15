No sales tax polling for Prescott

The August primary ballot will serve as the premier indicator for how Prescott voters feel about a proposed sales tax increase — not online polling.

Fearing that pre-election polling could complicate the city’s upcoming 0.75-percent sales tax measure, a majority of Prescott City Council members voted against a $6,000 contract for polling services this week.

The contract with the POLCO firm was proposed by staff as a way to help the city craft its message about the sales tax increase, which is going to voters Aug. 29 as a way to help the city pay down its public-safety pension shortfall of more than $78 million.

John Heiney, community outreach manager for the city, explained to the council on Tuesday that he was asked to research possible polling options soon after he started at the job in January.

Costs for scientific telephone polling varied, Heiney said, with some as high as $20,000 to $30,000 for 12 weeks of work.

Meanwhile, the council set the special election for the sales tax increase, and then decided on the ballot wording in February — diminishing the usefulness of a poll on whether voters support the measure.

Heiney said the POLCO surveys likely would have focused on education, rather than on whether the residents supported or opposed the tax.

“The point of the service would be helping get the word out,” he told the council, as well as determining “gaps in public information or knowledge.”

Under the proposal, POLCO would have helped the city write the poll questions, and also would have helped to market the polls to get local residents to go online and participate.

City Manager Michael Lamar called the polling a “good tool to have in the toolbox for gauging citizens’ opinion on a number of subjects,” but he said the online surveys would not have yielded scientifically accurate results.

“If you use it properly, it’s a snapshot,” Lamar said of the poll information. “Is it better than no data? Yes. Is it perfect data? There’s no way. It has to be viewed in that context.”

Several council members came out strongly against taking a step that they said could hurt the sales tax initiative, however.

Councilwoman Billie Orr, for instance, maintained that the polling contract had taken the focus off of the real issue — the need for the sales tax revenue to pay down the pension debt. “I think you’re just simply going to confuse the issue even more,” she said of the proposed polling.

Rather, she said, the council members should get out and work to inform the public about the need for the sales tax increase.

And Councilman Steve Blair noted that the 0.75-percent sales tax is “already on the ballot.” Polling services should “leave the three-quarters-percent out of it,” he added.

Still, Councilwoman Jean Wilcox noted that the polls could help the city to answer some of the questions about the sales tax in the community.

“There are a lot of misperceptions out there,” she said. “This kind of poll would give us more systematic understanding of how to address those misperceptions when we’re developing our information pamphlet for citizens, so I’m supporting it.”

Wilcox and Mayor Harry Oberg ultimately were the only two council members to vote for the contract, with council members Orr, Blair, Greg Lazzell, Jim Lamerson and Steve Sischka voting against it.

The survey contract would have run for one year, and could have been used to gauge public opinion on other issues, as well as the sales tax matter. Several council members voiced support for the idea of polling on other issues, but not on the sales tax measure.