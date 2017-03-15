NAZ Suns on playoff ropes after Fort Wayne loss

With seven games left in the 2016-17 NBA D-League regular season, the Northern Arizona Suns are on the ropes in their chase for a playoff berth.

On Wednesday night, NAZ remained four games behind Santa Cruz and Sioux Falls for the fourth and final Western Conference playoff spot after a 123-122 loss to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Trailing the entire contest, the Suns’ Xavier Silas missed a potential game-winning 3-point jumper from the left corner with half of a second to go in regulation. Silas finished with a game-high 29 points on 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. He said afterward that Mad Ants guard Trey McKinney-Jones held his elbow on the final shot, but there was no call.

“It was a tough one-point loss — no one wants to do that,” Silas said. “We made some mistakes and gave the game away. We didn’t have the effort that we needed to have, and that’s why we lost the game.”

Five other Suns scored in double figures, including Derek Cooke Jr., Chris McCullough and Elijah Millsap, who had 15 points each. Askia Booker and Michael Bryson followed with 14 points and 12 points, respectively.

But it was Mad Ants starting forward Tyler Hansbrough who pieced together the biggest night, finishing with 25 points and 12 rebounds. He stymied the Suns the entire game. Fort Wayne dominated the paint, outscoring NAZ, 62-48.

“Collectively, Tyler Hansbrough kicked our butt, myself included,” NAZ coach Ty Ellis said. “I told the guys maybe five games ago, ‘Don’t worry about the playoffs.’ It’s not my goal as a head coach of a D-League team to make the playoffs, win the championship. My purpose and goal is to get these guys better – mentally, physically and with their game.”

The Mad Ants led 32-20 at the end of the first quarter, 64-57 at halftime and 96-84 at the end of the third before NAZ made a last-ditch comeback attempt. Although the Suns outscored the Mad Ants 38-27 in the fourth, they couldn’t get over the hump. Fort Wayne shot 56 percent from the field (45-for-80) for the contest.

“Our guys played like crap the first three quarters,” Ellis said. “Fort Wayne wanted it more. Our guys didn’t have discipline. They didn’t have energy. They didn’t have focus. And then we clawed our way back. The lack of discipline at times… it bewilders me because they know better.”

Cooke had a slightly different take.

“Our guys had a great fight in them,” he said. “We fought until the end. But we’ve got to be better throughout the game. We can’t give up 32 points in [each of the first] three quarters. We will finish these seven games out pretty strong.”

Said Hansbrough of the Mad Ants’ effort, “To be honest, we kind of let off the gas a little bit. But that happens. We knew they were going to get on a run. We kind of built a big enough lead where we had some cushions for mistakes that we were making. Defensively, we made some bad fouls.”

Fort Wayne also had five other players in double figures scoring, including McKinney-Jones (25 points, eight rebounds, four steals, three assists); Marquis Teague (18 points, nine assists); Jordan Loyd (18 points); center Alex Poythress (16 points, eight boards) and Travis Leslie (15 points).

At Prescott Valley Event Center, the Suns dropped to 21-22 overall. Fort Wayne, in the thick of the Eastern Conference race as the current No. 4 seed, improved to 25-18.

“It was big for us,” Hansbrough said of the win. “What it did ultimately is give us a little confidence. I always think the last game of a West Coast trip is the toughest. Guys are tired, and we had to dig down deep to get this one, regardless of how we felt.”

NAZ failed to capitalize on Sioux Falls’ 134-115 setback to Reno on Wednesday. Texas remains 1-1/2 games ahead of NAZ in trying to catch Santa Cruz and Sioux Falls. The defending D-League champion Skyforce stands at 26-19. The L.A. D-Fenders, the top team in the Western Conference, are 30-13.

“We have to find that sense of urgency earlier in the game,” Silas said. “We can’t get down and then battle back. As soon as we learn that, they we’ll have a better time winning.”

UP NEXT

NAZ will hit the road to face Rio Grande Valley for back-to-back games at 5 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Sunday. The Suns return home at 6:30 p.m. next Thursday, March 23, when they battle Texas.

