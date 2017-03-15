Kansas City Royals expect catcher Salvador Perez to be ready for opener

SURPRISE — Kansas City expects All-Star catcher Salvador Perez to be ready for its opener at Minnesota on April 3 after tests showed inflammation but no structural damage in his injured left knee.

The Royals are concerned about his hyperextended left elbow, and manager Ned Yost said Perez probably will be ready to play in a week. Perez was injured Saturday while playing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. He was hurt in a collision at the plate with his Royals backup, Drew Butera, who was playing for Italy.

“The MRI came out really, really good,” Yost said Wednesday. “But what’s bothering him more than his knee is his left elbow because he kind of hyperextended his left elbow on the tag, too.”

“He’s got a little fluid on that, too,” Yost added. “That’s probably going to delay him a lot more than the knee will cause that’s the hand he gets extended on.”

Perez is a four-time All-Star and Gold Glove.

“You think I’m going to miss opening day?” he said. “I don’t think so.”

DIAMONDBACKS 7, CUBS 3

Arizona starter Taijuan Walker allowed three runs and seven hits in four innings, including homers by Ben Zobrist and Addison Russell. Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks gave up five hits and two earned runs in four innings. Oswaldo Arcia doubled and homered for the Diamondbacks.s

GIANTS 7, ANGELS 4

Madison Bumgarner allowed one hit in six scoreless innings, struck out three and walked one. Mike Trout hit an RBI double for the Angels and scored on Albert Pujols’ single. Michael Morse, who won a World Series in his only other season with San Francisco in 2014, went 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Morse is battling for a roster spot.

DODGERS 12, MARINERS 7

Los Angeles starter Brandon McCarthy allowed three runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings, including home runs by Ben Gamel and Leonys Martin.

Mariners starter Chris Heston yielded home runs to Justin Turner and Trayce Thompson, allowing three runs, three walks and three hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Casey Fien struck out two in 1 2/3 perfect innings, and Jarrod Dyson went 3 for 3 with two stolen bases.

REDS 8, PADRES 7

Cody Reed struck out seven in 3 2/3 innings, giving up three runs — two earned — and four hits. Billy Hamilton went 3 for 3 with a double and two stolen bases.

Padres starter Clayton Richard allowed three runs and five hits in 3 1/3 innings, including Zack Cozart’s home run. Hunter Renfroe hit his first home run of spring training.

ROCKIES 5, BREWERS 4

Kyle Freeland struck out five and gave up five hits in five scoreless innings for the Rockies, and Greg Holland won with a hitless ninth.

Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson allowed one run, four hits and four walks in four innings. Jacob Barnes wasted a lead, giving up two runs on two hits without an out.