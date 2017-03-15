College Golf: Eagles take 1st at Spring Invite

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s women’s golf team placed first and its men’s squad claimed third at the annual Embry-Riddle Spring Invitational Tuesday, March 14, at Antelope Hills Golf Course in Prescott.

In the two-round, 6,129-yard par 72 women’s tournament on the South Course, the Eagles registered a +13 (295+294=589), 14 strokes ahead of runner-up Western New Mexico (+27, 300+303=603) in a seven-team field.

Lauren Kruszewski paced Embry-Riddle individually, placing second to winner Shelby Turner of Western New Mexico (even, 71+73=144). Kruszewski fired a +1 (71+74=145).

Four other Eagles golfers placed in the top 10.

They included Trae Jones (tied for third; +3, 75+72=147); Elle Carlson (tied for third; +3, 74+73=147); Jessica Williams (tied for sixth; +7, 76+75=151) and Nicole Lopes (tied for ninth; 81+72=153).



Meanwhile, in the two-round, 7,014-yard par 72 men’s tourney on the South Course, Embry-Riddle’s men snagged third out of eight teams with a –6 (286+284=570). The Eagles wound up only three strokes behind champion Redlands (–9, 283+284=567) and one stroke behind runner-up Arizona Christian (–7, 278+291=569).

Individually for the hosts, Garrett Hogan finished tied for second with Arizona Christian’s Logan Sochacki after tallying a –4 (72+68=140) for the tournament. Benedictine-Mesa’s Ryan Witte won with a –6 (69+69=138).

Other top 10 finishers for Embry-Riddle included Matt Andrews (tied for fourth; –3, 69+72=141) and Kyle Peterson (tied for sixth, –2, 70+72=142).

UP NEXT

Embry-Riddle’s men and women will compete in the annual Battle at Primm, hosted by Grand View College, next Sunday through Tuesday, March 19-21, at Primm Valley Golf Course in Nevada.

